Top News

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 4 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off time, how to watch
ATHLETICS-MARATHON-GER-BERLIN
Berlin Marathon: Tigist Ketema, Milkesa Mengesha give Ethiopia sweep
50. Berlin Marathon
2024 Berlin Marathon Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_garypalmer_240929.jpg
Neville: Palmer ‘not far off’ from being PL’s best
nbc_cfb_illpennstlitesv2_240928.jpg
Highlight: Allen, Singleton lift PSU over Illinois
nbc_cfb_wis_usc_240928.jpg
HLs: USC stages second-half rally to top Badgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

nbc_pft_snflookahead_240927.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Week 4 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off time, how to watch
ATHLETICS-MARATHON-GER-BERLIN
Berlin Marathon: Tigist Ketema, Milkesa Mengesha give Ethiopia sweep
50. Berlin Marathon
2024 Berlin Marathon Results

Top Clips

nbc_pl_garypalmer_240929.jpg
Neville: Palmer ‘not far off’ from being PL’s best
nbc_cfb_illpennstlitesv2_240928.jpg
Highlight: Allen, Singleton lift PSU over Illinois
nbc_cfb_wis_usc_240928.jpg
HLs: USC stages second-half rally to top Badgers

View All Scores

Watch Now

Neville: Man United's 'inconsistency is chronic'

September 29, 2024 08:38 AM
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the state of Manchester United ahead of their showdown against Tottenham at Old Trafford.
nbc_pl_garypalmer_240929.jpg
1:21
Neville: Palmer ‘not far off’ from being PL’s best
nbc_pl_arsvleihlv2_240928.jpg
12:54
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leicester City MWK 6
nbc_pl_palmer10minhattrick_240929.jpg
13:10
Palmer’s 10-minute hat trick v. Brighton in full
soccer.jpg
12:44
PL Update: Palmer’s historic day vs. Brighton
nbc_pl_arneintv_240928.jpg
1:18
Slot: Liverpool ‘took control’ against Wolves
nbc_pl_artetaintv_240928.jpg
0:46
Arteta: Arsenal stayed ‘composed’ v. Leicester
nbc_pl_konategravenberch_240928.jpg
1:11
Konate, Gravenberch break down win over Wolves
nbc_pl_wolliv_240928.jpg
10:46
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Liverpool Matchweek 6
PL.jpg
2:04
Liverpool move to top of Premier League table
nbc_pl_fulvnfohl_240928.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 6
nbc_pl_livgoal2_240928.jpg
2:35
Salah’s penalty powers Liverpool past Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_240928.jpg
1:37
Ait-Nouri’s strike equalizes for Wolves
