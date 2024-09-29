Watch Now
Neville: Man United's 'inconsistency is chronic'
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the state of Manchester United ahead of their showdown against Tottenham at Old Trafford.
Neville: Palmer ‘not far off’ from being PL’s best
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to share his thoughts on Cole Palmer's stellar four-goal performance for Chelsea against Brighton.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leicester City MWK 6
Leicester City tried to start a comeback at Emirates Stadium, but Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz had other ideas for Arsenal in Matchweek 6.
Palmer’s 10-minute hat trick v. Brighton in full
Relive Cole Palmer's incredible 10-minute hat trick in full, as the 22-year-old superstar powered Chelsea to a 4-2 victory over Brighton in Matchweek 6.
PL Update: Palmer’s historic day vs. Brighton
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock recap a wild Saturday of Matchweek 6 action, including Cole Palmer's historic scoring outburst, Liverpool rising to the top of the table and more.
Slot: Liverpool ‘took control’ against Wolves
Liverpool manager Arne Slot describes the importance of winning on the road and what it means for his side to rise to the top of the Premier League table after defeating Wolves in Matchweek 6.
Arteta: Arsenal stayed ‘composed’ v. Leicester
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to his side's decisive win over Leicester City, praising the Gunners' ability to stay focused in critical situations.
Konate, Gravenberch break down win over Wolves
Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate and Ryan Gravenberch collect their thoughts after a hard-fought win against Wolves to move to the top of the Premier League table.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Liverpool Matchweek 6
Ibrahima Konate emerged and Mohamed Salah delivered late theatrics as Liverpool earned a 2-1 victory over Wolves to go to the top of the Premier League.
Liverpool move to top of Premier League table
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Stephen Warnock break down Liverpool's thrilling 2-1 win over Wolves, exploring how the team has adapted to Arne Slot and how his early decisions have paid off.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 6
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 6
Look back at Nottingham Forest's clash against Fulham in Matchweek 6, where the Cottagers came away with a close 1-0 victory.
Salah’s penalty powers Liverpool past Wolves
Mo Salah puts Liverpool ahead of Wolves for good with an emphatic second-half penalty kick in Matchweek 6 at Molineux Stadium.