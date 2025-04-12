Neville: Premier League becoming too 'robotic'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Benny Bloss renews with Beta Motorcycles
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Wisconsin’s Laila Edwards is quickly establishing herself as future face of women’s hockey
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
McAtee makes it 4-2 for Man City v. Crystal Palace
Kovacic completes City’s comeback to make it 3-2
Marmoush brings Man City level with Crystal Palace
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Benny Bloss renews with Beta Motorcycles
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Wisconsin’s Laila Edwards is quickly establishing herself as future face of women’s hockey
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NASCAR Saturday schedule at Bristol Motor Speedway
Nate Ryan
,
Nate Ryan
,
Top Clips
McAtee makes it 4-2 for Man City v. Crystal Palace
Kovacic completes City’s comeback to make it 3-2
Marmoush brings Man City level with Crystal Palace
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Premier League
WATCH: Man City v. Crystal Palace, live on USA!
Close
Watch Now
Neville: Premier League becoming too 'robotic'
April 12, 2025 08:06 AM
Gary Neville explains why he feels that too many Premier League sides are trying to do poor imitations of Pep Guardiola's style of play, leading to worse performances.
Related Videos
01:41
McAtee makes it 4-2 for Man City v. Crystal Palace
01:33
Kovacic completes City’s comeback to make it 3-2
01:30
Marmoush brings Man City level with Crystal Palace
02:17
De Bruyne’s free kick gives City life v. Palace
01:17
Richards heads Palace 2-0 ahead of Manchester City
01:30
Eze slots home Palace’s opener against Man City
09:25
Liverpool should topple struggling West Ham
07:54
Will Arsenal stay hot against Brentford?
01:23
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 6 Atkinson, Aston Villa
11:41
Reflecting on Southampton’s relegation from PL
24:45
Why Villa are the biggest winners of Matchweek 31
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
08:06
PL RAW: Villa take down Nottingham Forest at home
03:52
Highlights: 10 longest solo goals in PL history
10:47
The most underrated Premier League goals ever
20:51
Mateta, Strand Larsen headline return of No. 9’s
15:39
Fulham’s gameplan worked perfectly v. Liverpool
07:04
Did Arsenal hold back against Everton?
09:09
Spurs seal ‘sorry’ Southampton’s relegation fate
10:57
Liverpool’s defense looked ‘shaky’ against Fulham
14:48
Was this Manchester Derby the worst one ever?
02:36
Van Nistelrooy’s takeaways from loss to Newcastle
10:10
Extended HLs: Leicester v. Newcastle Matchweek 31
06:03
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race
02:02
Howe proud of ‘humble’ Newcastle squad
02:26
Barnes discusses Champions League ambitions
04:10
Reactions from Newcastle’s dominant win over Foxes
11:24
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 31
01:27
Barnes makes it 3-0 for Newcastle v. Leicester
01:15
Schar’s audacious effort finds Murphy for 2-0
Latest Clips
09:46
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol
07:20
‘Resilient’ round has Rory poised to buck history
01:43
Vanthoor: ‘It’s good to be in pole’ at Long Beach
08:14
HLs: IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach 2025 qualifying
02:22
McGinley: Multiple major wins in Rory’s future
01:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
03:34
Masters is blown wide open: ‘Someone has to blink’
01:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
01:57
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
01:43
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
01:47
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
02:02
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
01:21
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
02:33
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year
05:54
Unpacking Ovechkin’s greatness after record
01:20
Angels offense has been ‘surprisingly explosive’
04:33
Musburger ‘gets his due’ with Pete Rozelle award
19:01
Chamblee: DeChambeau ‘really gets up’ for majors
15:44
Musburger recalls historic meeting with Rozelle
07:21
Non-athletes deserving of Hall of Fame nomination
01:26
Schwellenbach ascending as a ‘clear’ fantasy SP1
10:09
Will Volkanovski make history vs. Lopes?
01:18
Hampton has potential to be a ‘ready-made’ RB1
01:11
Fantasy fallout of Flacco returning to Browns
04:00
Flacco set to ‘have a season’ in return to Browns
01:18
Back Volkanovski in title fight vs. Lopes
58
Roar of IMSA meets rush of Pacific at Long Beach
01:03
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds
01:46
‘Surging’ Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue