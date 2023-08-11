 Skip navigation
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Carissa Moore, John John Florence qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics in surfing
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to miss world championships with minor knee issue

‘Speith magic’ on display at FedEx St. Jude
Predictions for 2023-24 Premier League season
PL Update: Manchester City dominates Burnley

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Guardiola has 'no doubt' about City's mentality

August 11, 2023 05:33 PM
Pep Guardiola joins the desk to provide an injury update to Kevin de Bruyne, recap Manchester City's win over Burnley, and discuss the mindset of his players after a successful campaign last season.
2:42
Predictions for 2023-24 Premier League season
10:38
PL Update: Manchester City dominates Burnley
1:33
Who will replace Kane at Tottenham?
1:27
Koleosho recaps his debut with Burnley
3:07
Kompany shares lessons from Burnley’s loss to City
1:15
Lewis pleased with Man City’s poise v. Burnley
3:21
Haaland analyzes his two goals against Burnley
11:58
Extended Highlights: Manchester City 3, Burnley 0
2:36
Zaroury sent off after dangerous tackle on Walker
1:06
Rodri increases Man City’s lead over Burnley
4:55
Top 10 PL players ahead of the 2023-24 campaign
1:15
Haaland doubles Man City’s lead against Burnley
