Hinshelwood heads Brighton level against Forest
Jack Hinshelwood rises up and powers his header into the back of the net to bring the Seagulls back on level terms against Nottingham Forest at the Amex.
Gibbs-White, Santo, Hurzeler all sent off
Morgan Gibbs-White, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Fabian Hurzeler all receive red cards following Gibbs-White's tackle on Joao Pedro in the second half at the Amex.
Sosa slots home Forest’s equalizer v. Brighton
Nottingham Forest answer back as Ramon Sosa finishes off the counter attack to make it 2-2 against Brighton in the second half at the Amex.
Welbeck’s stunning free-kick gives Brighton lead
Brighton turn the match around just like that as Danny Welbeck stuns Nottingham Forest with a beautiful free-kick to give his side a 2-1 lead right before halftime.
Wood’s penalty gives Forest lead v. Brighton
Callum Hudson-Odoi is brought down inside the box, allowing Chris Wood to step up to the spot and tuck away his penalty to put Nottingham Forest 1-0 ahead of Brighton at the Amex.
Arsenal v. Man City ‘could be a game of chess’
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to preview Arsenal's critical Matchweek 5 showdown against Manchester City at the Etihad.
Santo discusses Forest’s hot start to PL season
Nuno Espirito Santo joins Rebecca Lowe to preview Nottingham Forest's showdown against Brighton and discuss his side's growth from last season to now.
PL crew experiences Wrigley Field
Tim Howard, Gary Cahill, Robbie Mustoe, and Robbie Earle head to Wrigley Field, home of the Chicago Cubs, to trade in their cleats for batting gloves and their meat pies for Chicago-style hot dogs.
Will Arsenal be able to stifle Haaland, Man City?
Rebecca Lowe, Patrick Vieria, and the rest of the chaps preview tomorrow's Matchweek 5 blockbuster between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Etihad.
Vieria: Man United lack the ‘killer instinct’
Patrick Vieira sounds off on Manchester United's lack of an attacking presence in the second half against Crystal Palace in a goalless draw at Selhurst Park.
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Man United MWK 5
Manchester United and Crystal Palace both had their fair share of chances, but neither side were able to break the deadlock as both teams settle for a share of the spoils at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 5.
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Brentford Matchweek 5
Brentford struck first within the opening seconds of the match, but Tottenham refused to go down without a fight and came from behind to tame the Bees in a 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.