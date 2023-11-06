 Skip navigation
Top News

Pelican Women's Championship - Final Round
How to watch: TV schedule for The Annika, Bermuda Champ.
nbc_dps_recedavisinterview_231106.jpg
Heisman Trophy: Tracking the Odds
2022 Breeders' Cup
Cody Dorman, namesake of Breeders’ Cup champion Cody’s Wish, dies at 17

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pochintv_231106.jpg
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘were the better team’
nbc_pl_update_231106.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea outlast nine-men Tottenham
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_231106.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11

NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Jackson's hat-trick for Chelsea v. Tottenham

November 6, 2023 05:41 PM
Relive Nicolas Jackson's hat-trick performance for Chelsea against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 11.
nbc_pl_pochintv_231106.jpg
2:33
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘were the better team’
nbc_pl_update_231106.jpg
8:41
PL Update: Chelsea outlast nine-men Tottenham
nbc_pl_mw11allgoals_231106.jpg
18:48
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_totchepostmatchanalysis_231106.jpg
2:24
Postecoglou building a healthy culture at Spurs
nbc_pl_angeintv_231106.jpg
4:39
Postecoglou ‘really proud’ despite loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_paljack_231106.jpg
0:43
Jackson overjoyed with first Chelsea hat-trick
nbc_pl_totche_231106.jpg
18:26
Extended HLs: Tottenham v. Chelsea Matchweek 11
nbc_pl_chegoal4_231106.jpg
1:01
Jackson completes hat-trick for Chelsea v. Spurs
nbc_pl_chegoal3_231106.jpg
1:22
Jackson slots home Chelsea’s third v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231106.jpg
2:29
Jackson gives Chelsea 2-1 lead v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_totred2_231106.jpg
1:43
Spurs down to nine men after Udogie red card
nbc_pl_chepenandgoal_231106.jpg
8:07
Palmer puts Chelsea level after chaotic sequence
