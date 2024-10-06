Watch Now
Maddison slots home Tottenham's second v. Brighton
James Maddison's shot sneaks past Bart Verbruggen into the back of the net to give Tottenham an early 2-0 advantage over Brighton at the Amex.
Welbeck: Hurzeler has been ‘brilliant’ at Brighton
Danny Welbeck joins Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Gary Neville to discuss Brighton's 3-2 comeback victory against Tottenham in Matchweek 7.
Postecoglou ‘gutted’ about Spurs’ loss to Brighton
Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou share his thoughts on his side's stunning 3-2 loss to Brighton, and the NBC Sports crew reacts to the Spurs manager's comments.
Brighton punish Tottenham’s ‘stubbornness’ in win
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Gary Neville react to Brighton's stunning 3-2 comeback win against Tottenham at the Amex in Matchweek 7.
Welbeck heads Brighton 3-2 in front of Tottenham
The Amex erupts as Danny Welbeck completes Brighton's comeback against Tottenham, heading in the Seagulls' third goal of the second half.
Rutter brings Brighton level at 2-2 v. Tottenham
Georginio Rutter buries his left-footed strike and brings Brighton level at 2-2 against Tottenham at the Amex.
Minteh reduces Brighton’s deficit against Spurs
Brighton pulls one back against Tottenham early in the second half thanks to Yankuba Minteh's finish from close range.
Johnson tucks away Spurs’ first goal v. Brighton
Brennan Johnson scores again for the sixth match in a row to give Tottenham an early 1-0 lead over Brighton at the Amex.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Nottingham Forest MWK 7
Relive Chelsea's dramatic draw against Nottingham Forest, where both sides had chances late in the second half to snatch all three points at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 7.
Ten Hag: Man United ‘have to step up’ after draw
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shares his thoughts on a tumultuous week and reflects on his side's goalless draw against Aston Villa.
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man United MWK 7
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United side gets a well-deserved draw in a back-and-forth battle against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 7.
Evans reacts to Man United’s draw v. Aston Villa
Jonny Evans speaks to the media following Manchester United's draw against Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 7.