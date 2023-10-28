Watch Now
Lemina's header puts Wolves level with Newcastle
Wolves are back on level terms with Newcastle United following Mario Lemina's splendid diving header in the first half at the Molineux.
Wilson’s acrobatic effort puts Newcastle ahead 1-0
Callum Wilson would not denied as he manages to locate the ball in the air and finish in style to give the Magpies a 1-0 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Blades Matchweek 10
Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick performance stole the show at the Emirates as Arsenal took care of business against Sheffield United in a convincing 5-0 win.
Arsenal have a ‘perfect day’ v. Sheffield United
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's emphatic 5-0 win over Sheffield United at the Emirates.
Tomiyasu makes it 5-0 for Arsenal v. Blades
Takehiro Tomiyasu scores his first goal for Arsenal to give the Gunners a dominant 5-0 lead over Sheffield United at the Emirates.
Vieira’s penalty gives Arsenal 4-0 lead v. Blades
Fabio Vieira makes it 4-0 for Arsenal as the Gunners continue to make easy work of Sheffield United at the Emirates.
Billing’s long-range chip gives Bournemouth lead
Philip Billing's ambitious effort from just inside the halfway line is enough to find the back of the net to give Bournemouth a 2-1 lead over Burnley at Vitality Stadium.
Nketiah’s hat-trick for Arsenal v. Blades
Relive Eddie Nketiah's hat-trick performance for Arsenal against Sheffield United at the Emirates in Matchweek 10.
Nketiah completes hat-trick v. Sheffield United
Make that three goals for Eddie Nketiah, who scores his first Premier League hat-trick as an Arsenal player to give the Gunners a 3-0 lead over Sheffield United.
Nketiah doubles his tally for Arsenal v. Blades
Eddie Nketiah grabs his second goal of the match as Arsenal take a commanding 2-0 lead over Sheffield United.
Semenyo equalizes for Bournemouth against Burnley
Antoine Semenyo's solo effort is enough to get Bournemouth on level terms against Burnley in the first half at Vitality Stadium.
Nketiah slots home Arsenal’s opener v. Blades
Declan Rice finds Eddie Nketiah in space as the 24-year-old striker finds the back of the net to give the Gunners an early 1-0 lead over Sheffield United at the Emirates.