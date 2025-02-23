Watch Now
Liverpool make 'definitive' statement v. Man City
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's impressive 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad.
Where does Salah rank all-time in PL history?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe debate over Mohamed Salah's place in Premier League history as he continues to star for Liverpool.
Guardiola: Liverpool are ‘a fantastic team’
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises Liverpool's performance at the Etihad in Matchweek 26.
Slot discusses importance of set pieces v. City
Liverpool manager Arne Slot shares his thoughts following his side's 2-0 win over Manchester City at the Etihad in Matchweek 26.
Szoboslai, Salah reflect on ‘incredible’ win
Dominik Szoboslai and Mohamed Salah speak to the media following Liverpool's 2-0 victory against Manchester City in Matchweek 26.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Liverpool Matchweek 26
Watch full-match highlights from Manchester City's showdown with Liverpool at the Etihad in Matchweek 26.
Szoboszlai slots home Liverpool’s second v. City
Mohamed Salah puts the ball on a plate for Dominik Szoboszlai inside the box, where the Hungarian international tucks away Liverpool's second goal of the first at the Etihad.
Salah fires Liverpool in front of Manchester City
A wicked deflection sends Mohamed Salah's effort into the back of the net to give Liverpool an early lead over Manchester City at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Forest Matchweek 26
Relive full-match highlights from Nottingham Forest's visit to St. James' Park to take on Newcastle in Matchweek 26.
Yates makes it a one-goal game v. Newcastle
Nottingham Forest have come back to make it a one-goal deficit to Newcastle thanks to Ryan Yates' 90th-minute goal at St. James' Park.
Milenkovic gives Forest hope against Newcastle
Nottingham Forest aren't going down without a fight as Nikola Milenkovic's backheels his effort into the goal to reduce his side's deficit to 4-2 against Newcastle.
Newcastle score four times in 12 minutes v. Forest
After going down 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, Newcastle explode and score four goals in a 12-minute span in the first half at St. James' Park.
Isak makes it a brace, gives Newcastle 4-1 lead
The rout is officially on as Alexander Isak's effort takes a deflection and finds the back of the net to give Newcastle a commanding 4-1 lead against Nottingham Forest in the first half at St. James' Park.