Top News

ATHLETICS-BEL-DIAMOND
Kenny Bednarek outduels Letsile Tebogo for Diamond League 200m title
SMX 2024 Rd 2 Texas Motor Speedway Jett Lawrence.jpg
Live SuperMotocross 2024 Playoff Updates from Round 2 at TMS: Jett Lawrence fastest in Qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carson Mumford injured.jpg
Carson Mumford out after SuperMotocross Round 2 Qualification crash at Texas Motor Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

chastain.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
nbc_cfb_betmgmsegment_240914.jpg
Ride with favorite Washington over Wash. State
nbc_cfb_jeddfischint_240914.jpg
Inside Fisch’s coaching influences across NFL, CFB

ATHLETICS-BEL-DIAMOND
Kenny Bednarek outduels Letsile Tebogo for Diamond League 200m title
SMX 2024 Rd 2 Texas Motor Speedway Jett Lawrence.jpg
Live SuperMotocross 2024 Playoff Updates from Round 2 at TMS: Jett Lawrence fastest in Qualification
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Carson Mumford injured.jpg
Carson Mumford out after SuperMotocross Round 2 Qualification crash at Texas Motor Speedway
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

chastain.jpg
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Watkins Glen
nbc_cfb_betmgmsegment_240914.jpg
Ride with favorite Washington over Wash. State
nbc_cfb_jeddfischint_240914.jpg
Inside Fisch’s coaching influences across NFL, CFB

Watkins' header gives Villa lifeline v. Everton

September 14, 2024 01:58 PM
Ollie Watkins scores his first goal of the Premier League season to reduce Aston Villa's deficit to Everton to just one goal in the first half at Villa Park.
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_240914.jpg
1:14
Watkins: Duran’s goal ‘one of the best we’ve seen’
nbc_pl_avleve_240914.jpg
11:50
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Everton Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_avlwhupostgame_240914.jpg
2:26
Super-sub Duran lifts Aston Villa past Everton
nbc_pl_fulwhu_240914.jpg
9:23
Extended HLs: Fulham v. West Ham Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_240914.jpg
1:44
Duran’s worldie gives Villa 3-2 lead over Everton
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_240914.jpg
1:13
Watkins’ brace brings Aston Villa level v. Everton
GettyImages-2171964405_copy__796703.jpg
8:00
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Nottingham Forest MWK 4
nbc_pl_evegoal2_240914.jpg
2:02
Calvert-Lewin heads Everton 2-0 in front of Villa
nbc_pl_evegoal1_240914.jpg
1:41
McNeil slots home Everton’s opener v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_whu_goal1_240914v2.jpg
0:58
Ings nets 95th-minute equalizer against Fulham
nbc_pl_bhaipshl_240914.jpg
6:10
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Ipswich Town Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_mcbre_240914.jpg
9:49
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Brentford MWK 4
