 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Drake Maye
College Football Player Props Week 1 Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
Journey Brown
New Journey: Former Penn State football star finds new purpose in NASCAR
1994 Solheim Cup
Solheim Cup: Full list of winners from each year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fati_230901.jpg
Ornstein: Brighton acquire Barcelona’s Fati
nbc_berry_kupp_rotoworld_230901.jpg
How Kupp, Miller injuries impact fantasy outlook
nbc_berry_unsexy_230901.jpg
Berry’s ‘chicken’ and ‘unsexy’ players for 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Drake Maye
College Football Player Props Week 1 Primer
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
  • FrotonBW.jpg Eric Froton
    ,
Journey Brown
New Journey: Former Penn State football star finds new purpose in NASCAR
1994 Solheim Cup
Solheim Cup: Full list of winners from each year

Top Clips

nbc_pl_fati_230901.jpg
Ornstein: Brighton acquire Barcelona’s Fati
nbc_berry_kupp_rotoworld_230901.jpg
How Kupp, Miller injuries impact fantasy outlook
nbc_berry_unsexy_230901.jpg
Berry’s ‘chicken’ and ‘unsexy’ players for 2023

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Ornstein: Liverpool agree to sign Gravenberch

September 1, 2023 02:53 PM
David Ornstein reports on Liverpool's deal for Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, and explains why the deal is still on despite Bayern's failed negotiations for Fulham's Joao Palhinha.
Up Next
nbc_pl_fati_230901.jpg
1:45
Ornstein: Brighton acquire Barcelona’s Fati
Now Playing
nbc_pl_johnsonorn_230901.jpg
2:50
Ornstein: Tottenham signing Johnson from Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_salahorn_230901.jpg
2:48
Liverpool reject Al-Ittihad’s verbal bid for Salah
Now Playing
nbc_pst_matchweek4preview_230831.jpg
13:29
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pst_arsenalmanupreview_230831.jpg
8:20
Arsenal v. Manchester United will be ‘wide open’
Now Playing
nbc_pst_liverpoolvillapreview_230831.jpg
8:35
Aston Villa can push Liverpool in Matchweek 4
Now Playing
nbc_pst_uclgroupstagedraw_230831.jpg
9:26
Champions League group stage draw reactions
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwtottenham_230829.jpg
11:08
Tottenham reinvented under Postecoglou, Maddison
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwmanunited_230829.jpg
6:36
How can Man United solve woes amid ‘toxicity’?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwnewvliv_230829.jpg
23:24
Klopp schools Howe in Liverpool’s win v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgsterling_230829.jpg
11:37
How Sterling rediscovered his top form for Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwarsenal_230829.jpg
3:42
Wright: ‘This is the time’ for Arteta to tinker
Now Playing