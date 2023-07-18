Premier League transfer market biggest movers

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Milwaukee Brewers v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 18: Nola, Sandoval, Manoah, Cubs and Mariners
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
nbc_cyc_tdf_winnersfinish_230718.jpg
Jonas Vingegaard distances Tadej Pogacar in Tour de France time trial
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
IndyCar at Iowa: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_winnersfinish_230718.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 16 finish
nbc_pl_pst_transferneedswork_230718.jpg
Man Utd, City need to do more in transfer market
nbc_golf_lfto_scottieschefflerpresser_230718.jpg
Scheffler focusing on process rather than results

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Milwaukee Brewers v Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Best Bets, July 18: Nola, Sandoval, Manoah, Cubs and Mariners
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
nbc_cyc_tdf_winnersfinish_230718.jpg
Jonas Vingegaard distances Tadej Pogacar in Tour de France time trial
Syndication: The Des Moines Register
IndyCar at Iowa: How to watch on NBC, Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming

Top Clips

nbc_cyc_tdf_winnersfinish_230718.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 16 finish
nbc_pl_pst_transferneedswork_230718.jpg
Man Utd, City need to do more in transfer market
nbc_golf_lfto_scottieschefflerpresser_230718.jpg
Scheffler focusing on process rather than results

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Premier League transfer market biggest movers

July 18, 2023 12:01 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola talk about the latest Premier League transfer news, highlighting the improvements for clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.
Up Next
nbc_pl_pst_transferneedswork_230718.jpg
7:26
Man Utd, City need to do more in transfer market
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestgoallineclearances_230606.jpg
2:55
Best goal-line clearances from 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top25goalsmayv2_230605.jpg
16:08
Top 25 Premier League goals of May 2023
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestcounterattacks_230605.jpg
4:24
Best counter attacks from the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everykanegoal_230602.jpg
3:46
Every Kane goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top20assistsofseason_230602.jpg
5:40
Top 20 Premier League assists of 2022-23 season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everyfreekick_230602.jpg
4:06
Every free kick goal in the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bestskills_230602.jpg
2:54
Best skills from 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everysalahgoal_230602.jpg
4:09
Every Salah goal in 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everykdbassist_230602.jpg
4:03
Every De Bruyne assist in the 2022-23 PL season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_funniestmoments_230602.jpg
4:20
Funniest moments of 2022-23 Premier League season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_top20savesofseason_230602.jpg
4:03
Top 20 Premier League saves of 2022-23 season
Now Playing