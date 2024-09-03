 Skip navigation
Top News

alonso.jpg
Red Sox vs. Mets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 3
nfl-logo
NFL Brazil game 2024: Matchup, location, jerseys, International NFL games schedule, history
ATHLETICS-OLY-PARIS-2024
Julien Alfred, Sha’Carri Richardson set for 100m rematch at Zurich Diamond League

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_furykintv_240903.jpg
Furyk announces, explains Presidents Cup picks
nbc_dlb_cfbwk1recap_240903.jpg
Ward is ‘the best QB Miami has had this century’
nbc_dps_danlebatardinterview_240903.jpg
Patrick welcomes Le Batard to Peacock

Watch Now

Debating Rice's controversial red card v. Brighton

September 3, 2024 01:26 PM
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Arsenal's hard-fought draw against Everton and Declan Rice's controversial red card in Matchweek 3.
nbc_pl_2robbies_mancity_240903.jpg
10:00
Is Haaland an ‘underappreciated player?’
nbc_pl_2robbies_bournemouth_240903.jpg
7:29
Bournemouth pull off dramatic comeback v. Everton
nbc_pl_2robbies_livvmanu_240903.jpg
18:24
Slot’s changes ‘working brilliantly well’ so far
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240901.jpg
0:46
Ndiaye is ‘a breath of fresh air for Everton’
nbc_pl_2robearle_240901.jpg
1:58
Gravenberch can be a ‘very important player’
nbc_pl_2rliverpoolbrent_240827.jpg
9:15
Juxtaposing Slot’s tactics v. Klopp’s tactics
nbc_pl_2rbhamanunited_240827.jpg
9:21
Brighton punish Man Utd’s ‘unacceptable’ defending
nbc_pl_2rwolveschelsea_240827.jpg
8:56
Chelsea own ‘performance of the weekend’ v. Wolves
nbc_pl_2rastonvillaarsenal_240827.jpg
13:20
Raya already made ‘save of the season’ v. Villa
nbc_pl_2robearle_240825.jpg
1:38
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240825.jpg
2:36
Aston Villa’s Rogers looks like a ‘special’ talent
nbc_pl_tworobbiesfullepi_240818.jpg
16:34
Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool starting off strong
