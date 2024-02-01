Watch Now
Ward-Prowse's penalty puts West Ham level
Mohammed Kudus is taken down inside the box and following a VAR review, a penalty is given. James Ward-Prowse steps up to the spot and equalizes for the Hammers against the Cherries in the second half at London Stadium.
McTominay heads Man United 3-1 in front of Wolves
Scott McTominay does it again for Manchester United as he comes off the bench to restore the Red Devils' two-goal cushion over Wolves at the Molineux.
Sarabia reduces Wolves’ deficit to Man United
Andre Onana guesses the wrong way as Pablo Sarabia tucks away Wolves' penalty to reduce their deficit to 2-1 against Manchester United at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 22
An early mistake nearly cost West Ham dearly, but James Ward-Prowse's penalty in the second half was enough to salvage a point for the Hammers against Bournemouth at London Stadium.
Hojlund puts Man United 2-0 in front of Wolves
Rasmus Hojlund manages to get a touch on a deflected pass, which crosses the goal line to give Manchester United a 2-0 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Rashford’s effort gives Man United lead v. Wolves
Marcus Rashford wastes no time in his return for Manchester United as his beautiful shot from distance curls into the back of the net to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Ten Hag’s discipline of Rashford is ‘perplexing’
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United following an off-field incident last week.
Solanke capitalizes on error to give Cherries lead
A terrible miscue from Kalvin Phillips results in Dominic Solanke tucking away Bournemouth's opening goal against West Ham early in the first half at London Stadium.
PL Update: Liverpool dismantle Chelsea
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Wednesday where Liverpool routed Chelsea, Manchester City cruised past Burnley, and Tottenham survived a scare against Brentford.
Chelsea lacked fight, passion against Liverpool
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Chelsea's biggest issue following a 4-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 22.
Pochettino: Liverpool were ‘better than us’
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino explains what went wrong for the Blues against Liverpool in a 4-1 loss at Anfield.
Klopp: Bradley was ‘incredible’ against Chelsea
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the media following his side's impressive 4-1 win over Chelsea in Matchweek 22.