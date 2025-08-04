'Trust is wearing thin' with Parsons, Cowboys

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
BYU looking to fill unexpected hole at quarterback after Jake Retzlaff’s offseason departure
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NCAA Tournament fields to remain at 68 teams in 2026, but future growth is possible
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, MIP Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions, including Napheesa Collier vs Alyssa Thomas
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
Loveland should be ‘big part’ of Bears offense
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
BYU looking to fill unexpected hole at quarterback after Jake Retzlaff’s offseason departure
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NCAA Tournament fields to remain at 68 teams in 2026, but future growth is possible
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, MIP Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions, including Napheesa Collier vs Alyssa Thomas
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Top Clips
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
Loveland should be ‘big part’ of Bears offense
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
'Trust is wearing thin' with Parsons, Cowboys
August 4, 2025 01:26 PM
Dan Patrick unpacks the conflict between Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons and wonders why the Cowboys are "playing games" with their star pass rusher.
Related Videos
06:52
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
06:57
What makes the Parsons situation different
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
07:52
How much time will Browns give Sanders, Gabriel?
13:56
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
03:20
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
05:54
Patrick: 2025-2026 will be Doncic’s biggest year
12:27
Ward is ‘clear and obvious’ Titans starting QB
01:19
Should Herbert run more for the Chargers?
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
08:22
Sabathia, Ichiro shine in Hall of Fame speeches
14:53
Gronk: NFL is a daily ‘battle against yourself’
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
07:22
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
04:25
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
Latest Clips
05:21
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
07:29
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
01:45
Loveland should be ‘big part’ of Bears offense
03:20
Nabers headlines Berry’s most-drafted WRs
10:11
Chargers believe Hampton ‘is the real deal’
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
04:15
Bengals’ Brown should be drafted top 10 in fantasy
08:34
Will Jones beat out Richardson to be Colts QB1?
30
Playoff countdown enters crunch time at the Glen
04:25
What areas do Lions need to address for 2025?
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
15:17
Chargers are ‘on a mission’ after HOF game
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
02:13
Will MVP be as ‘straightforward’ as odds suggest?
02:01
Browns ‘cruising’ to have fewest wins in 2025
07:03
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
03:03
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
04:15
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
05:31
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension
03:12
Pro Football Hall of Fame class of ’26 predictions
04:10
McLaurin request feels like a number discrepancy
09:04
Tua states Hill must rebuild the relationships
08:59
Cook takes a stand for a better contract
08:20
Bryant disputes Jones’ claims about negotiations
05:56
Jones urges fans not to lose sleep over Parsons
06:45
Simms: ‘Super Bowl and circus don’t go together’
10:28
What Parsons’ viable trade options are
12:13
Cowboys’ handling of Parsons is ‘disrespectful’
09:06
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue