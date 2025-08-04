'Trust is wearing thin' with Parsons, Cowboys

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 08 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days
BYU looking to fill unexpected hole at quarterback after Jake Retzlaff’s offseason departure
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional Practice
NCAA Tournament fields to remain at 68 teams in 2026, but future growth is possible
Minnesota Lynx v Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, MIP Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions, including Napheesa Collier vs Alyssa Thomas

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_qbdrafted_250804.jpg
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
nbc_ffhh_hofgame_250804.jpg
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
nbc_ffhh_te_loveland_250804.jpg
Loveland should be ‘big part’ of Bears offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 08 Big 12 Conference Football Media Days
BYU looking to fill unexpected hole at quarterback after Jake Retzlaff’s offseason departure
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament East Regional Practice
NCAA Tournament fields to remain at 68 teams in 2026, but future growth is possible
Minnesota Lynx v Las Vegas Aces
2025 WNBA MVP, DPOY, MIP Odds: Betting, Futures, Predictions, including Napheesa Collier vs Alyssa Thomas

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_qbdrafted_250804.jpg
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
nbc_ffhh_hofgame_250804.jpg
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
nbc_ffhh_te_loveland_250804.jpg
Loveland should be ‘big part’ of Bears offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Trust is wearing thin' with Parsons, Cowboys

August 4, 2025 01:26 PM
Dan Patrick unpacks the conflict between Jerry Jones and Micah Parsons and wonders why the Cowboys are "playing games" with their star pass rusher.

Related Videos

nbc_dps_brentmusburger_250804.jpg
06:52
Musburger’s HOF induction ‘completely unexpected’
nbc_dps_toddarcher_250804.jpg
06:57
What makes the Parsons situation different
nbc_dps_louisriddick_250801.jpg
18:32
What’s the ‘magic number’ for McLaurin?
nbc_dps_mclaurintraderequest_250801.jpg
04:21
Patrick: Washington Commanders ‘need’ McLaurin
nbc_dps_justinherbertinterview_250731.jpg
10:49
Herbert: ‘Everyone loves to play’ for Harbaugh
nbc_dps_philipriversinterview_250731.jpg
14:09
Rivers ‘excited’ for Chargers, Herbert in 2025
nbc_dps_ccsabathiainterview_250731.jpg
12:41
Sabathia ‘feels good’ after Hall of Fame induction
nbc_dps_dponshedeursanders_250730.jpg
07:52
How much time will Browns give Sanders, Gabriel?
nbc_dps_ianrapoport_250730.jpg
13:56
Broncos should be ‘more ready’ for success in 2025
nbc_dps_travishunter_250730.jpg
03:20
Jags’ Hunter gives himself ‘The Unicorn’ nickname
nbc_dps_dponlukadoncic_250729.jpg
05:54
Patrick: 2025-2026 will be Doncic’s biggest year
camwarddps.jpg
12:27
Ward is ‘clear and obvious’ Titans starting QB
nbc_dps_herberttalk_250729.jpg
01:19
Should Herbert run more for the Chargers?
justinjeffersoncamp.jpg
01:22
Jefferson, Watt among ‘most unlosable’ NFL players
nbc_dps_brycecontroversy_250729.jpg
06:26
Exchange with Manfred ‘embarrassing’ for Harper
nbc_dps_deioncancer_250729.jpg
03:31
Deion reveals he is cancer-free after surgery
nbc_dps_nflhopemeter_250728.jpg
10:51
NFL teams with ‘varying degrees’ of hope in 2025
nbc_dps_halloffame_250728.jpg
08:22
Sabathia, Ichiro shine in Hall of Fame speeches
gronk.jpg
14:53
Gronk: NFL is a daily ‘battle against yourself’
nbc_dps_christophermcdonaldinterview_250725.jpg
09:55
McDonald reprising iconic ‘Happy Gilmore’ role
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250725.jpg
12:22
Henry doesn’t anticipate Saban returning to coach
nbc_dps_jimmygrahaminterview_250725.jpg
13:45
Graham: Not getting to the Super Bowl ‘eats at me’
nbc_dps_jasongarrettinterview_250724.jpg
19:23
Garrett weighs in on Parsons deal, training camp
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterviewv2_250724.jpg
05:38
Evaluating Jets options if Fields is out long-term
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250724.jpg
10:59
Analyzing Parsons, Hendrickson contract disputes
nbc_dps_nicksabandiscussion_250724.jpg
07:22
Would Saban returning to NFL coaching make sense?
nbc_dps_tennesseetitansqbdiscussion_250724.jpg
04:25
What should expectations for Ward be with Titans?
nbc_dps_jctretterinterview_250722.jpg
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
jerry_jones_720.jpg
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
nbc_dps_dponcowboysandbengals_250722.jpg
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_qbdrafted_250804.jpg
05:21
Daniels, Fields lead most-drafted fantasy QBs
nbc_ffhh_hofgame_250804.jpg
07:29
Lambert-Smith among Hall of Fame game standouts
nbc_ffhh_te_loveland_250804.jpg
01:45
Loveland should be ‘big part’ of Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_wr_nabers_250804.jpg
03:20
Nabers headlines Berry’s most-drafted WRs
nbc_ffhh_rideordie_250804.jpg
10:11
Chargers believe Hampton ‘is the real deal’
nbc_golf_bethann_250804.jpg
11:15
Why it’s ‘never been harder’ to win on LPGA Tour
nbc_ffhh_rb_chasebrown_250804.jpg
04:15
Bengals’ Brown should be drafted top 10 in fantasy
nbc_csu_colts_danieljones_250804.jpg
08:34
Will Jones beat out Richardson to be Colts QB1?
nbc_nas_watglencreative_250804.jpg
30
Playoff countdown enters crunch time at the Glen
nbc_csu_lions_takeaway_250804.jpg
04:25
What areas do Lions need to address for 2025?
nbc_golf_sales_penskewyndham_250804.jpg
01:38
Top shots from the 2025 Wyndham Championship
nbc_csu_halloffame_chargers_250804.jpg
15:17
Chargers are ‘on a mission’ after HOF game
mitchell.jpg
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
deion_thumb.jpg
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
nbc_bte_nflmvp_250804.jpg
02:13
Will MVP be as ‘straightforward’ as odds suggest?
nbc_bte_brownsfutures_250804.jpg
02:01
Browns ‘cruising’ to have fewest wins in 2025
nfl_1920.jpg
07:03
White to be interim executive director of NFLPA
nbc_pft_stafford_250804.jpg
03:03
Stafford is ‘making good progress’ with back issue
nbc_pft_levy_250804.jpg
04:15
Former Bills head coach Marv Levy turns 100
nbc_pft_rasheerice_250804.jpg
05:31
Rice addresses getting a possible suspension
nbc_pft_hof2026_250804.jpg
03:12
Pro Football Hall of Fame class of ’26 predictions
nbc_pft_terrymclaurin_250804.jpg
04:10
McLaurin request feels like a number discrepancy
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250804.jpg
09:04
Tua states Hill must rebuild the relationships
nbc_pft_jamescook_250804.jpg
08:59
Cook takes a stand for a better contract
nbc_pft_dezbryant_250804.jpg
08:20
Bryant disputes Jones’ claims about negotiations
nbc_pft_jonestofans_250804.jpg
05:56
Jones urges fans not to lose sleep over Parsons
nbc_pft_jerryjonesstatement_250804.jpg
06:45
Simms: ‘Super Bowl and circus don’t go together’
nbc_pft_parsonstradeoptions_250804.jpg
10:28
What Parsons’ viable trade options are
nbc_pft_parsonsstatement_250804.jpg
12:13
Cowboys’ handling of Parsons is ‘disrespectful’
nbc_golf_gcpodrydercup_250803.jpg
09:06
Who deserves to make U.S. Ryder Cup team?