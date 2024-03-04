Skip navigation
Eckroat wins maiden Tour title in Monday finish at Cognizant
Stock Up, Stock Down: WRs Xavier Legette, Ricky Pearsall flying high after NFL combine
Should the Dolphins re-sign Tua Tagovailoa?
Every touch: Foden shines in Manchester derby win
Every touch: Son leads Spurs in Palace comeback
Every touch: Wilson paces Fulham to impressive win
Eckroat wins maiden Tour title in Monday finish at Cognizant
Stock Up, Stock Down: WRs Xavier Legette, Ricky Pearsall flying high after NFL combine
Should the Dolphins re-sign Tua Tagovailoa?
Every touch: Foden shines in Manchester derby win
Every touch: Son leads Spurs in Palace comeback
Every touch: Wilson paces Fulham to impressive win
Is Clark's shift to WNBA a 'moment or a movement'?
March 4, 2024 09:25 AM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses Caitlin Clark's impact on the sports world, her decision to enter the WNBA draft and what that could mean for the league moving forward.
