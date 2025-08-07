 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: APR 06 LIV Golf Miami
Play-in match added to LIV’s team championship
U.S. Classic 2025 Gymnastics
U.S. women’s gymnastics program begins new Olympic cycle, possible new era
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more

Top Clips

masonberry.jpg
Mason, Jones could have even backfield split
nbc_ffhh_barkley_250807.jpg
Is there case against Eagles’ Barkley as RB1?
nbc_ffhh_taylor_250807.jpg
Colts QB situation could impact Taylor’s outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: APR 06 LIV Golf Miami
Play-in match added to LIV’s team championship
U.S. Classic 2025 Gymnastics
U.S. women’s gymnastics program begins new Olympic cycle, possible new era
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more

Top Clips

masonberry.jpg
Mason, Jones could have even backfield split
nbc_ffhh_barkley_250807.jpg
Is there case against Eagles’ Barkley as RB1?
nbc_ffhh_taylor_250807.jpg
Colts QB situation could impact Taylor’s outlook

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Krick: 'I don't buy' Mercury over Fever

August 7, 2025 01:45 PM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell examine the Phoenix Mercury hosting the Indiana Fever and why bettors should favor Indiana in his matchup.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_topplayswed_250806.jpg
01:08
Highlights: Wilson’s 27 leads Aces past Valkyries
nbc_wnba_greenincident_250806.jpg
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
nbc_wnba_acesprobs_250806.jpg
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
nbc_wnba_sykescarrington_250806.jpg
15:02
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystics
nbc_roto_acesvalkyries_250806.jpg
01:55
Valkyries ‘struggling’ to score ahead of Aces game
nbc_wnba_topplays06_250806.jpg
03:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night
nbc_bte_lynxstormwbna_250805.jpg
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
nbc_wnba_sunnightrecap_250804.jpg
02:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
nbc_wnba_satnightrecap_250804.jpg
01:14
ICYMI: Lynx dominate Aces behind McBride
nbc_wnba_libertyanalysis_250804.jpg
14:37
Ionescu ‘on another level’ for NY, Meesseman’s fit
nbc_wnba_lynxnews_250804.jpg
14:51
Carrington has strong growth opportunity with Lynx
nbc_wnba_suntoboston_250804.jpg
14:55
Would Sun relocating to Boston be a good move?
mitchell.jpg
01:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
03:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
nbc_roto_phxvatl_250801.jpg
01:27
Griner’s status looms over Mercury vs. Dream
nbc_roto_feverwings_250801.jpg
01:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
wnba_mpx.jpg
02:40
Highlights: Valkyries hold off Mystics
nbc_roto_valvwash_250731.jpg
01:35
Are Valkyries in a ‘trap spot’ against Mystics?
new_thumbnail_lynx.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight_250730.jpg
02:43
HLs: Rookies star for Mystics, Wilson leads Aces
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250730.jpg
01:55
Target Liberty to cover spread in matchup vs. Lynx
nbc_bte_mercuryvsfever_250730.jpg
01:25
Mercury vs. Fever could be defensive ‘slugfest’
nbc_wnba_topplays27_250730.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Dream silence Lynx, Sun rout Valkyries
for_mpx_wnba.jpg
02:54
HLs: Wings stars shine, Diggins nets triple-double
Allisha_gray_most_improved.jpg
01:18
Gray ‘strong case’ for WNBA Most Improved Player
nbc_roto_acessparks_250729.jpg
01:41
Take the over in the Aces’ showdown with Sparks
nbc_wnba_feverwin_250728.jpg
06:12
Clark’s return would make Fever spicy in playoffs
nbc_wnba_gamesreax_250728.jpg
16:07
Aces getting contributions after roster shake up
nbc_wnba_libertysparks_250728.jpg
14:48
Liberty facing injury adversity, Sparks streaking
nbc_bte_wnbadpoy_250728.jpg
02:16
Lynx’s Collier worth bets to win MVP and DPOY

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_barkley_250807.jpg
05:52
Is there case against Eagles’ Barkley as RB1?
nbc_ffhh_taylor_250807.jpg
02:56
Colts QB situation could impact Taylor’s outlook
franklinjames.jpg
02:28
Franklin among favorites to win Bear Bryant award
nbc_bte_utah_250807.jpg
01:46
Is Utah the ‘best bet’ to win the Big 12?
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250807.jpg
15:27
Tucker: ‘Can’t look score or scheme’ in preseason
nbc_roto_yankees_250807.jpg
02:09
AL East feels ‘out of reach’ for Yankees
nbc_roto_ravens_250807.jpg
02:39
Hammer Ravens to finish with over 11 wins in 2025
joshsimmonschiefs.jpg
02:53
Simmons worth longshot bet to win Offensive ROY
travishunter.jpg
08:35
Adams questions Hunter playing both ways long term
nflpa.jpg
07:11
White vows to restore player confidence in NFLPA
nbc_pft_coachesnotcross_250807.jpg
07:31
Current NFL head coaches we wouldn’t want to cross
nbc_pft_vrabelbloodyface_250807.jpg
03:01
Vrabel’s face bloodied breaking up NE-WAS fight
nbc_pft_doyoutrust_250807.jpg
12:35
Do You Trust It: 2024 second-half surges
nbc_pft_young_250807.jpg
01:13
‘There’s definitely hope’ for Young’s NFL career
nbc_pft_garrettshedeur_250807.jpg
04:34
Garrett provides insight on Sanders’ work ethic
nbc_pft_rodgersreps_250807.jpg
14:02
Rodgers will play preseason if Tomlin wants him to
nbc_pft_indbal_250807.jpg
13:10
Richardson can show he’s a ‘polished professional’
nbc_pft_cinphi_250807.jpg
09:59
Bengals need to ‘show up’ in preseason opener
nbc_golf_spiethwalkandtalk_250806.jpg
06:08
How Spieth wants to ‘tighten up’ from tee to green
ganne_mpx.jpg
13:48
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_stjudecdw_250806.jpg
01:22
Inside Matsuyama’s 2024 FedEx St. Jude win
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomas_250806.jpg
03:23
Thomas sees FedExCup Playoffs taking right step
nbc_cfb_big10_purodomintv_250806.jpg
10:28
How Odom plans to revive Purdue football
tiger_mpx.jpg
01:27
Tiger would be ‘big boon’ for PGA Tour Champions
nbc_golf_gcjjspaun_250806.jpg
03:23
Spaun ‘trying to peak’ this time of year
nbc_golf_gc_stjude_250806.jpg
01:25
Inside St. Jude’s impact on children’s health
allen_thumb.jpg
10:01
What are Achilles’ heels for the AFC contenders?
nbc_golf_roundtable_250806.jpg
11:21
FedExCup Playoffs need more ‘volatility’
nbc_golf_scottieintvreax_250806.jpg
10:22
Scheffler: FedExCup ‘great way’ to finish season
nbc_roto_shedeursanders_250806.jpg
01:23
Expectations for Sanders in first preseason game