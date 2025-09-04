 Skip navigation
kevin-ring-usa-swimming.jpg
Kevin M. Ring named USA Swimming President, CEO
WNBA: New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 13): Valkyries inch closer to playoffs; Liberty look lost; LA lurks
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 1 of 2025 season

nbc_roto_lionspackersV2_250904.jpg
Lions an attractive underdog vs. Packers
nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_larvshou_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
kevin-ring-usa-swimming.jpg
Kevin M. Ring named USA Swimming President, CEO
WNBA: New York Liberty at Golden State Valkyries
2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 13): Valkyries inch closer to playoffs; Liberty look lost; LA lurks
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Washington Commanders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 1 of 2025 season

nbc_roto_lionspackersV2_250904.jpg
Lions an attractive underdog vs. Packers
nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_larvshou_250904.jpg
NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Will the Lynx win 'MVP showdown' against the Aces?

September 4, 2025 11:29 AM
Jay Croucher and Trysta Krick preview tonight's matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and the Minnesota Lynx, where a battle between two MVP favorites will take place.

nbc_wnba_topplays_250903.jpg
02:54
Highlights: Valkyries stay hot, Mercury tops Fever
nbc_wnba_nylibertysite_250902.jpg
14:55
Liberty in tough spot but shouldn’t panic yet
nbc_wnba_lvvmin_250902.jpg
15:00
Wilson, Collier battle for MVP as Aces face Lynx
nbc_wnba_topplays_250902.jpg
02:30
Highlights: Sparks defeat Storm in playoff race
nbc_wnba_topplays_250901.jpg
02:07
Highlights: Sparks win clutch battle vs. Mystics
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250831.jpg
02:46
Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky
nbc_wnba_highlights0829_250830.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250829.jpg
02:17
Highlights: Copper leads Mercury past Sky
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250828.jpg
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
nbc_wnba_sunconvo_250827.jpg
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
nbc_wnba_feverplayoffs_250827.jpg
15:28
Should Clark return to Fever this season?
nbc_wnba_chicagoconvo_250827.jpg
06:39
Reese, Cardoso can be WNBA’s best young frontcourt
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250827.jpg
14:58
WNBA MVP cases for Mercury’s Thomas, Dream’s Gray
nbc_roto_acesdream_250827.jpg
01:40
Target Aces-Dream under in ‘unpredictable’ matchup
thomas.jpg
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
aja_and_angel.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win
nbc_roto_mercurysparks_250826.jpg
01:42
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
nbc_roto_stormfever_250826.jpg
01:29
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
nbc_roto_wnbaplayoffseed_250825.jpg
01:15
Dream are a good bet to secure No. 2 seed
nbc_wnba_mvpajaphee_250825.jpg
06:30
Has Wilson overtaken Collier in the WNBA MVP race?
nbc_wnba_acesliberty_250825.jpg
14:52
Aces heat up with winning streak ahead of playoffs
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250825.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
nbc_roto_lynxfever_250822.jpg
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
TCharlesReplacement.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_roto_mercuryaces_250821.jpg
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
DiJonai_Carrington.jpg
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
nbc_roto_wingssparks_v2_250820.jpg
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
aces.jpg
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream

nbc_roto_lionspackersV2_250904.jpg
01:46
Lions an attractive underdog vs. Packers
nbc_csu_snfbufvsbal_250904.jpg
02:53
NFL Week 1 preview: Ravens vs. Bills
nbc_csu_larvshou_250904.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 1 preview: Texans vs. Rams
nbc_csu_mnfchivsmin_250904.jpg
02:12
NFL Week 1 preview: Vikings vs. Bears
nbc_csu_seavssf_250904.jpg
02:10
NFL Week 1 preview: 49ers vs. Seahawks
nbc_csu_gbvsdet_250904.jpg
02:39
NFL Week 1 preview: Lions vs. Packers
nbc_csu_denvsten_250904.jpg
03:25
NFL Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_nyjvspit_250904.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 1 preview: Steelers vs. Jets
nbc_csu_wasvsnyg_250904.jpg
02:26
NFL Week 1 preview: Giants vs. Commanders
nbc_dps_ronjaworski_250904.jpg
06:53
Eagles expectations are ‘through the roof’
nbc_csu_nevslv_250904.jpg
03:08
NFL Week 1 preview: Raiders vs. Patriots
nbc_csu_novsari_250904.jpg
01:55
NFL Week 1 preview: Cardinals vs. Saints
nbc_dps_clipperstalk_250904.jpg
10:38
Inside Kawhi’s reported ‘no-show’ deal
nbc_csu_jaxvscar_250904.jpg
02:08
NFL Week 1 preview: Panthers vs. Jaguars
nbc_roto_titansbroncos_250904.jpg
01:31
Ward faces ‘tough initiation’ against Broncos
nbc_csu_indvsmia_250904.jpg
02:37
NFL Week 1 preview: Dolphins vs. Colts
nbc_csu_atlvstb_250904.jpg
03:24
NFL Week 1 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_csu_clevscin_250904.jpg
02:00
NFL Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Browns
nbc_csu_bestbets_250904.jpg
01:17
Week 1 best bets: Ravens cover, ride with Broncos
nbc_csu_lacvskc_250904.jpg
03:55
NFL Week 1 preview: Chiefs vs. Chargers
nbc_golf_roryinterview_250904.jpg
01:36
McIlroy ‘pretty encouraged’ despite Round 1 score
nbc_csu_phivsdal_250904.jpg
03:25
NFL Week 1 preview: Cowboys vs. Eagles
nbc_pft_seasonpredictions_250904.jpg
06:02
Florio, Simms make 2025 NFL predictions
nbc_pft_joshallenintvw_250829.jpg
09:49
Football taught Allen to stay ‘where my feet are’
nbc_pft_camward_250904.jpg
05:57
Callahan: Ward doesn’t need to be ‘superhuman’
nbc_pft_tyreekhill_250904.jpg
09:10
Monitor Hill’s relationship with Tua, Dolphins
nbc_pft_rodgersbackinny_250904.jpg
06:19
Rodgers downplays return to New York
USATSI_25229625.jpg
04:54
MVP vs. MVP showdown headlines Week 1 storylines
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_250904.jpg
11:39
Who will win the Allen-Jackson matchup?
nbc_pft_packersonparsons_250904.jpg
04:05
Packers ‘certainly hopeful’ Parsons plays vs. DET