MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Boston Red Sox
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jonah Tong and Payton Tolle have arrived to much fanfare
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 - Practice
What to watch for in tonight’s Southern 500 NASCAR Cup race at Darlington
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Takeaways from Week 1 of College Football: Arch Manning, Alabama have work to do

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250830.jpg
Milner’s penalty brings Brighton level v. Man City
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_250831.jpg
Guehi ‘open’ to Liverpool, expect ‘wild 24 hours’
nbc_pl_haalandgoalmci_250831.jpg
Haaland tucks away Man City’s opener v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Valkyries top Mystics, Storm tames Sky

August 31, 2025 07:50 AM
Check out top plays from WNBA's slate of games Saturday night, including the Golden State Valkyries, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury earning impressive victories.

Related Videos

nbc_wnba_highlights0829_250830.jpg
02:02
Highlights: Sims’ heroics lead Fever past Sparks
nbc_wnba_thurstopplays_250829.jpg
02:17
Highlights: Copper leads Mercury past Sky
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250828.jpg
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
nbc_wnba_sunconvo_250827.jpg
11:33
Bueckers ‘locked up’ WNBA ROY with 44-point night
nbc_wnba_feverplayoffs_250827.jpg
15:28
Should Clark return to Fever this season?
nbc_wnba_chicagoconvo_250827.jpg
06:39
Reese, Cardoso can be WNBA’s best young frontcourt
nbc_wnba_mvpconvo_250827.jpg
14:58
WNBA MVP cases for Mercury’s Thomas, Dream’s Gray
nbc_roto_acesdream_250827.jpg
01:40
Target Aces-Dream under in ‘unpredictable’ matchup
thomas.jpg
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
aja_and_angel.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win
nbc_roto_mercurysparks_250826.jpg
01:42
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
nbc_roto_stormfever_250826.jpg
01:29
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
nbc_roto_wnbaplayoffseed_250825.jpg
01:15
Dream are a good bet to secure No. 2 seed
nbc_wnba_mvpajaphee_250825.jpg
06:30
Has Wilson overtaken Collier in the WNBA MVP race?
nbc_wnba_acesliberty_250825.jpg
14:52
Aces heat up with winning streak ahead of playoffs
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250825.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
nbc_roto_lynxfever_250822.jpg
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
TCharlesReplacement.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_roto_mercuryaces_250821.jpg
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
DiJonai_Carrington.jpg
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
nbc_roto_wingssparks_v2_250820.jpg
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
aces.jpg
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250818.jpg
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
wnba_hl_new.jpg
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250817.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Lynx power past Liberty in thriller
nbc_wnba_highlights0815_250816.jpg
03:34
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
secondwnbathumb.jpg
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’
wnbathumb.jpg
16:55
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250830.jpg
03:15
Milner’s penalty brings Brighton level v. Man City
nbc_pl_ornsteinsegment_250831.jpg
05:35
Guehi ‘open’ to Liverpool, expect ‘wild 24 hours’
nbc_pl_haalandgoalmci_250831.jpg
01:34
Haaland tucks away Man City’s opener v. Brighton
nbc_pl_ornunited_250831.jpg
03:43
Neville: Amorim ‘a bit all over the place’
nbc_pl_potterfail_250831.jpg
03:59
Is Potter the right manager for West Ham?
nbc_rtf_unctcupreview_250831.jpg
03:34
What to expect in Belichick’s North Carolina debut
nbc_rtf_bamafsureax_250830.jpg
02:41
Alabama stumbles in Week 1 loss to Florida State
nbc_rtf_firstimpressions_250831.jpg
05:40
Underwood, Aguilar make strong first impressions
nbc_rtf_osutexasreax_250831.jpg
09:59
Manning, Texas fall to Ohio State in great matchup
nbc_nba_shammgodintv_250830.jpg
23:05
Shammgod on Kobe’s legacy, Magic’s upcoming season
nbc_cfb_underwoodcomp_250831.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Underwood makes debut vs. New Mexico
nbc_cfb_genesismichigannewmex_250830.jpg
10:56
Highlights: Michigan powers past New Mexico
nbc_cfb_texosufox_250830.jpg
04:54
Highlights: Ohio State stifles QB Manning, Texas
nbc_cfb_michiganpostint_250830.jpg
01:57
Moore, Haynes and Hillman reflect on ‘team win’
nbc_cfb_michiganruntd_250830.jpg
03:27
Haynes’ 59-yarder sets up third TD against UNM
nbc_nas_nxsportl_250830.jpg
09:45
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Portland on The CW
nbc_cfb_nmtouchdown2_250830.jpg
01:11
New Mexico’s Thomas catches second TD vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_bamafsurecap_250830.jpg
02:11
Has Alabama lost swagger under DeBoer?
nbc_cfb_texosurecap_250830.jpg
01:40
Ohio State outlasts Texas in Week 1 showdown
nbc_cfb_michigantd3_250830.jpg
01:38
Underwood hits Klein for first career TD pass
nbc_cfb_nmtrickplay_250830.jpg
57
New Mexico scores on crazy trick play vs. Michigan
nbc_cfb_michiganint_250830.jpg
01:01
Guy capitalizes with acrobatic interception
nbc_golf_lpgaday3v2_250830.jpg
12:34
Highlights: 2025 FM Championship, Round 3
nbc_cfb_michigantd2_250830.jpg
01:01
Haynes scores his second TD vs. New Mexico
nbc_cfb_michigantd1_250830.jpg
01:38
Haynes breaks free for Michigan’s first TD of 2025
MichiganCFPOdds.jpg
01:22
Evaluating Michigan’s path to CFP
nbc_cfb_texasprobs_250830.jpg
01:37
Unpacking Arch’s struggles vs. Ohio State
nbc_golf_rydercuppicks_250830.jpg
02:47
Who will Donald pick for European Ryder Cup team?
nbc_horse_nashvillederby_250830.jpg
07:18
Photo finish decides Nashville Derby thriller
nbc_horse_ervingint_250830.jpg
01:30
Erving talks horse racing roots, NBA on NBC return