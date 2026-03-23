Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Daniss Jenkins delivers in fantasy semifinals

Managers in Yahoo! default leagues have reached the fantasy semifinals. It’s win-or-go-home with a trip to the fantasy championship on the line, and navigating the waiver wire is more treacherous than ever. Fortunately, there are 10 widely-available players who can help needy rosters earn a victory and advance to the final week of the season.

For a great breakdown of the Week 22 schedule with actionable advice, check out Raphielle Johnson’s Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Schedule Primer .

As a reminder, this article will only feature players rostered in 25% or less of Yahoo! leagues for the rest of the season. The waiver wire in competitive leagues is cut-throat, and managers looking for an end-of-season edge will need to dive deep.

Here are the top fantasy basketball waiver wire adds for Week 22.

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Priority Adds

1. Daniss Jenkins

2. Bones Hyland

3. Cody Williams

4. Mitchell Robinson

5. Taylor Hendricks

6. Peyton Watson

7. EJ Harkless

8. Yves Missi

9. Nolan Traoré

10. Malik Monk

Peyton Watson, Denver Nuggets (25 percent rostered)

Watson returned from a six-week absence and provided a 14/6/3 line in just 20 minutes. He should continue to ramp up his playing time and get back into his groove in the coming weeks. He ranks 112th in per-game fantasy value this season, and he provided some monster efforts for fantasy managers before getting injured.

Daniss Jenkins, Detroit Pistons (23 percent rostered)

Jenkins is the ultimate fill-in option for the injured Cade Cunningham, and with Cade on the shelf for at least another week, the former is in line for a strong run to help fantasy managers win their week. In 51 games with Cunningham available, Jenkins averaged just 6.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 three-pointers across 15.4 minutes. In nine games without Cade, Jenkins’ production shoots up to 14.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 triples across 32.5 minutes. He posted a 22/7/8/1 line in his last game out, and I expect another productive week as the Pistons play four games.

Daniss Jenkins on stepping while Cade is out:



“I’m just trying to make up for our brother being down—man, Stew’s down, Cade’s down. We’re just trying to show everybody that we can control the ship till he gets back.”



Via @FanDuelSN_DET pic.twitter.com/FMqCLBTYHh — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) March 21, 2026

Cody Williams, Utah Jazz (21 percent rostered)

Williams was our featured pick-up last week, and he’s still available in nearly 80% of Yahoo! leagues. Over his last nine games, C-Will has averaged 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.9 triples across 35 minutes. He’s one of a few Jazz players still getting significant playing time during tank season.

Taylor Hendricks, Memphis Grizzlies (19 percent rostered)

Over his last four games, Hendricks ranks 20th in per-game fantasy value thanks in large part to his elite defensive contributions. Across his last five games, Hendricks has averaged 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 triples to go with a whopping 3.0 steals and 1.6 swats. Memphis’ rotation is thin, and Hendricks’ role should be consistent down the stretch.

Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks (18 percent rostered)

Robinson has posted strong numbers over his last six games (one start), operating as a strong source of rebounds, defensive stats and FG%. In that span, he’s averaged 7.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.5 blocked shots across just 21.7 minutes. Robinson has at least one steal in five of those games, multiple blocks in four games and double-digit rebounds in five.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (16 percent rostered)

With most of Sacramento’s guard rotation banged up, Monk had one of his best games of the season on Sunday when he finished with 32 points, two rebounds, six dimes, a blocked shot and seven three-pointers. The Kings play four times, including a back-to-back set to close out the week on Saturday and Sunday. Monk could see additional run if Russell Westbrook, Nique Clifford or Killian Hayes continue to sit out.

Bones Hyland, Minnesota Timberwolves (11 percent rostered)

Hyland has been hot since Anthony Edwards went out, averaging 20.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 3.3 triples across 26.3 minutes. Minnesota has scored 117.3 points per game in that span and sports a 3-1 record without its superstar, thanks in large part to the strong play of Bones and Ayo Dosunmu. Dosunmu is too widely rostered to be considered for this article, but Hyland could still be available on your waiver wire.

Bones beats the Q2 buzzer and celebrates in style 😂🔥



Timberwolves lead at the break on NBC & Peacock! pic.twitter.com/sli1a96y14 — NBA (@NBA) March 23, 2026

Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans (10 percent rostered)

Missi’s role with New Orleans has shrunk in Year 2, but he’s seen an uptick in production as of late. Across his last six games, he’s averaged 6.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 blocks in just 23.7 minutes. Missi has started twice in that span and corralled double-digit rebounds four times.

Nolan Traoré, Brooklyn Nets (6 percent rostered)

Traoré is getting it done on both ends of the court, which has been highly beneficial for fantasy managers. Across his last three games, Traore has averaged 13.7 points, 2.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.3 swats and 1.7 triples. He’s worth a look as Brooklyn gives its young guys plenty of run down the stretch.

EJ Harkless, Utah Jazz (3 percent rostered)

Keyonte George is still out, and Isaiah Collier is banged up. Harkless has stepped up in a big way, and he ranks 61st in per-game fantasy value across his last four outings. He’s started two straight, and Harkless has posted strong averages of 19.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.5 triples across 35 minutes. Expect plenty of Harkless over the final two weeks of the fantasy playoffs.

a career-high in points and dimes and his first career double-double 🔥



EJ's hard work is paying off 💜#PerformanceLeader presented by @UofUHealth pic.twitter.com/Q2c6gBMTej — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 20, 2026

Other options: Derrick Jones Jr. (18%), Davion Mitchell (18%), Derrick Jones Jr. (15%), Jared McCain (7%), Paul Reed (4%), Kennedy Chandler (2%)