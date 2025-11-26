Fantasy Basketball Week 6 Injury Report: Could Giannis Antetokounmpo return Wednesday?

After missing three games due to a strained groin suffered during the Bucks’ November 17 loss to the Cavaliers, Giannis Antetokounmpo could potentially return as soon as Wednesday. He’s considered questionable for the matchup with the Heat, as Milwaukee looks to end a five-game losing streak. Bobby Portis (32 percent rostered, Yahoo!) filled the void for the first two games, with Jericho Sims (less than one percent) doing so for Monday’s loss to the Trail Blazers. Obviously, that spot in the lineup goes to Giannis once he’s cleared. However, Portis’ production has improved after he got off to a slow start, and he’s back to being useful in deep leagues.

Let’s look at some other injuries impacting fantasy basketball in Week 6.

C Neemias Queta, Boston Celtics

Queta sprained his left ankle early in Sunday’s win over the Magic, and he’ll miss Wednesday’s game against the Pistons at a minimum. While Boston has multiple options in the frontcourt, consistency has been lacking. Josh Minott (six percent) had his moments earlier this season, but he would return to the bench after making nine consecutive starts. Chris Boucher (less than one percent) was viewed as a player with solid fantasy upside in the past, but the production hasn’t been there.

Luka Garza (one percent) and Xavier Tillman (less than one percent) may factor into the rotation on Wednesday due to the Pistons’ physicality, but they aren’t worth the risk on a nine-game night, either. Fantasy managers needing to account for Queta’s absence will be better off looking elsewhere.

C Nikola Vučević and G Kevin Huerter, Chicago Bulls

Vučević and Huerter missed Monday’s loss to the Pelicans, with the former sidelined by a knee injury while a pelvis injury sidelined the latter. Both are considered day-to-day, and the schedule may work in their favor, as the Bulls won’t play again until Friday against the Hornets. Patrick Williams (one percent) replaced Vučević in the lineup in New Orleans and offered little value as Chicago was thoroughly dominated on the glass. Jalen Smith (six percent) was more productive, but the fact that he came off the bench despite being the only healthy center in the rotation is concerning.

Huerter being out led to additional minutes for Jevon Carter (less than one percent) and Julian Phillips (less than one percent), but there’s no need to consider adding either player. Ayo Dosunmu (24 percent) is the player to target, especially with Isaac Okoro (one percent) sidelined by a back injury.

C Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers

Allen has missed Cleveland’s last three games with a sprained finger, including Monday’s loss to the Raptors. Jaylon Tyson (14 percent) was his replacement in the starting lineup, and the second-year wing has been a top-75 player in nine-cat formats. In those three starts, he averaged 12.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 three-pointers while shooting 68.2 percent from the field. With the Cavaliers playing on Friday and Sunday to end Week 6, Tyson will be valuable to deep-league managers if Allen remains out.

C Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks

Lively’s knee injury has kept him out of the Mavericks’ lineup for the last two games. On Tuesday, the team announced that the center will miss the next three games and will be re-evaluated in seven to ten days. And there’s some concern that Lively could be out even longer than that. Daniel Gafford (22 percent) has been the starting center and deserves a look in more 12-team leagues, while P.J. Washington (45 percent) has added fantasy value as he continues to start for the injured Anthony Davis. Rookie Moussa Cissé (less than one percent) has played nine minutes or less in each of the last four games, so there’s no need to consider streaming him with Lively sidelined.

F Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets

Already dealing with bilateral hamstring soreness, Gordon strained his right hamstring during Denver’s November 21 win over the Rockets and will be re-evaluated in four to six weeks. Spencer Jones (less than one percent) has been Gordon’s replacement in the starting lineup, but he’s done nothing from a production standpoint to make an impression on fantasy managers. Peyton Watson (24 percent), who has been starting for the injured Christian Braun, is the superior option by far. At a minimum, he should be rostered in 14-team leagues.

F Draymond Green and F Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors

The Warriors were without two members of their starting five for Monday’s win over the Jazz, and both players may face extended absences. That’s already the case for Kuminga, who has missed the last eight games, including Wednesday’s matchup with the Rockets. He’s dealing with bilateral patellar tendinitis, and it’s unknown when he’ll be able to return. Until that changes, Moses Moody (15 percent) should remain with the starters, and he has provided solid 12-team value in that role.

Warriors returned to practice today at Chase Center. Lengthy, productive practice. Jonathan Kuminga (bilateral knee tendinitis) didn’t participate much and head coach Steve Kerr said he isn’t sure when he’ll next play. Imaging possible. Al Horford (sciatica) out next three games. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) November 23, 2025

As for Green, he missed the win over Utah with a sprained right foot suffered during a November 21 loss to the Trail Blazers. He didn’t play on Monday and is questionable for Wednesday night. His absence prompted two changes to the starting lineup, with the Warriors employing a legitimate center in Quinten Post (two percent), and Gary Payton II (less than one percent) started for defensive purposes. While neither of these players inspires much confidence in fantasy basketball, an extended absence for Green could make Post worthy of a look in deep leagues.

C Deandre Ayton, Los Angeles Lakers

Ayton suffered a knee contusion in the first half of Sunday’s win over the Jazz and did not play in Tuesday’s win over the Clippers. The good news is that head coach JJ Redick said before the game that scans of Ayton’s knee came back “clean.” There’s some hope that he’ll be able to return by the end of the week, with the Lakers having games on Friday and Sunday. Jaxson Hayes (five percent) finished Tuesday’s victory with eight points, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot in 30 minutes, with Maxi Kleber (less than one percent) playing 14 minutes off the bench. There isn’t much to gain from adding Hayes right now, since the Lakers won’t play again until Friday. But he’ll deserve a look if Ayton is out for longer than the Lakers hope.

G Norman Powell, Miami Heat

On the same night the Heat welcomed Tyler Herro back into the fold, they were without Powell due to a strained groin. That made the decision about the opening in the starting lineup easy, with Herro sliding into the spot. However, with Powell probable for Wednesday’s game against the Bucks, how will Erik Spoelstra handle the starting five? Does Powell rejoin the starters, with Pelle Larsson (seven percent) or Kel’el Ware (69 percent) heading to the bench? Or does Powell take on a sixth-man role, which would impact reserve Jaime Jaquez Jr. (50 percent)?

Miami’s depth makes for some interesting options, but Ware and Jaquez should be fine in terms of fantasy value, even if Andrew Wiggins is available after missing three games with a hip injury. Ware returned to the starting lineup in place of Wiggins, so that will impact him more than whatever the Heat decide once Powell is healthy enough to play.

F Herb Jones, New Orleans Pelicans

Jones has missed the last two games with a strained right calf, and he will also miss Wednesday’s game against the Grizzlies. He’ll be out for at least one week before being re-evaluated, so the absence may extend past Week 7. While Micah Peavy (less than one percent) started the November 22 loss to the Hawks, it was because Zion Williamson was also out. With Zion returning two nights later for a win over the Bulls, Peavy moved to the bench while Saddiq Bey (17 percent) remained with the starters.

For that reason, Bey is worth a look in deep leagues, even though the percentages haven’t been great. Also, New Orleans ends Week 6 with a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday. Fantasy managers should operate under the assumption that Williamson won’t play in both games, which is another reason to give Bey a shot. So far, he has played both ends of two of the Pelicans’ three back-to-backs after missing all of last season with a torn ACL.

F Paul George and F Trendon Watford, Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers did not have George for Tuesday’s loss to the Magic, as he is recovering from a sprained right ankle. Making matters worse, they lost Watford during Tuesday’s game with a strained adductor, and that may mean an extended absence for the versatile forward. Dominick Barlow (four percent), who began the season as a starter, replaced George in the lineup on Tuesday, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds, two assists, one block and one three-pointer in 31 minutes. George’s availability also affects Justin Edwards (three percent), but both started the November 23 win over the Heat, with the former filling in for the injured Kelly Oubre Jr.

F Ryan Dunn, Phoenix Suns

Under normal circumstances, Dunn’s absence would not generate much attention in fantasy basketball. However, with Grayson Allen still recovering from a quad contusion, Dunn’s absence with a sprained right wrist has been impactful. Wednesday’s game against the Kings will be his third on the sideline, which should mean another start for Jordan Goodwin (15 percent). In games against the Spurs and Rockets, he totaled 22 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, four steals and two three-pointers. Collin Gillespie (29 percent) also has value due to the Suns’ perimeter injuries, but Goodwin will be easier to find on waiver wires.

C Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento Kings

Sabonis is out with a partially torn left meniscus, and he’ll be re-evaluated in approximately a month. His absence means Drew Eubanks (two percent) will serve as the starting center, and the Kings have also shown a willingness to go small and use Precious Achiuwa (three percent) in that role. However, before considering either player, fantasy managers must scour their waiver wires for Keegan Murray. He’s rostered in 43 percent of Yahoo! leagues, so he may be lurking on some category league wires (yes, the new High Score format may be influencing these rostership percentages).

G Dylan Harper, San Antonio Spurs

Out since November 2 with a strained left calf, Harper may be close to a return. The rookie is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Trail Blazers. Obviously, fantasy managers should not expect too much from Harper in the early stages of his return, as there will likely be a minutes restriction of some kind. However, with Stephon Castle (hip) out, there will be room for him to provide value. Keldon Johnson (19 percent) and Julian Champagnie (seven percent) have been top-100 players over the past week, with the latter providing that value despite coming off the bench.

F RJ Barrett, Toronto Raptors

Barrett injured his knee during the Raptors’ November 23 win over the Nets. The good news is that he’s considered day-to-day, so the wing could be out of the woods regarding a serious injury. Ja’Kobe Walter (one percent) started Toronto’s win over Cleveland the following night, finishing with five points, three rebounds, one assist, two steals and one three-pointer in 24 minutes. Walter may have been first in line for minutes with Barrett sidelined. Still, the Raptors’ willingness to play Jamal Shead (eight percent) alongside starting point guard Immanuel Quickley limits his fantasy upside. Shead also played 24 minutes against the Cavaliers.

G Tre Johnson and F Corey Kispert, Washington Wizards

The Wizards have been without Johnson for the last two games with a hip injury, and he does not have a return timeline. And with Kyshawn George missing Tuesday’s win over the Hawks due to illness, the Wizards called upon Corey Kispert (two percent) to fill the void. Unfortunately, after a hot start to the victory that ended Washington’s 14-game losing streak, Kispert exited during the third quarter with a right thumb injury.

We’ll see how much time he misses, but the best thing for Washington would be to get George back in time for Friday’s game against the Pacers. With that being the Wizards’ final game of Week 6, there really isn’t an appealing streamer on the roster if George and Kispert are out, especially with 11 games on that day’s slate.