Fantasy Basketball Stock Up Stock Down: Andre Drummond stepping up in Joel Embiid’s absence

Week 5 is in the books, and a full month of NBA action is now officially in the rearview.

We take a look at which players are rising and which are slipping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

📈 STOCK UP

Naz Reid - PF/C, Timberwolves

A slower start to the season could have been anticipated for Reid, but he’s been significantly more productive over the past couple of weeks. He’s averaging 17.5 points,7.3 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers since the middle of the month, with a couple of huge performances sprinkled in. He offers a high ceiling almost every time he steps on the floor, given his shooting and scoring versatility at the position. What continues to stop Reid from really taking off is the fact that he plays behind a productive starting frontcourt. Still, he’s a double-double threat each time he takes the floor, with the potential to take a leap should an opportunity present itself for Reid to log more minutes over an extended period. Regardless, he’s a nice depth option at his position in fantasy leagues.

Andre Drummond - C, 76ers

Given Drummond’s track record as a big-time rebounder and play finisher around the rim, and Joel Embiid’s struggles to stay on the floor, it’s easy to be sold on Drummond’s potential moving forward. He won’t consistently secure north of 20 rebounds, as he did in the Sixers’ most recent game against the Heat when he totaled 24 boards. However, it’s not far-fetched to imagine that the veteran center will pull in numbers that rival his November averages of 10.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game — in seven starts this season, those numbers jump to 12.0 points and 14.0 rebounds. Drummond is rostered in fewer than half of Yahoo! leagues currently. He could serve as a reliable roster addition for those fantasy managers looking for rebounding and field-goal percentage.

Ayo Dosunmu - SG/SF, Bulls

I’m here for the Ayo Dosunmu takeover. He’s been a good player throughout his career, but he’s been at his best this season from a production standpoint, and it’s been fun to follow. He’s averaging a career-high in points per game despite his production coming in his fewest minutes per game since his sophomore season. Everything is trending in the right direction for Dosunmu at the moment: He’s fresh off a season-high 28 points in the Bulls’ most recent game, has scored at least 20 points in three of the past five games, and has started the last three. Finding a way to consistently contribute in other ways aside from scoring will take his fantasy value to the next level. Still, stock up.

📉 STOCK DOWN

Isaiah Hartenstein - C, Thunder

Since his career-best 33-point, 19-rebound performance in Sacramento against the Kings earlier in November, Hartenstein’s numbers haven’t necessarily popped. He’s averaged a modest 11.0 points and 9.9 rebounds per game in the eight games that followed, which are fine, but nothing breathtaking. Surely he’s remained an impactful player for the Thunder, as they continue to win games and prove they are the best team in the league. But when examining the recent numbers from the point of view of a fantasy basketball manager, it’s easy to want more production.

Jaren Jackson Jr. - PF, C, Grizzlies

It’s been a strange season in Memphis, and it’s made for unspectacular fantasy production for some of their top guys. Ja Morant’s struggles were highlighted in one of our most recent pieces, so now we turn our production to the next decorated player. Jackson Jr.’s scoring has dipped, the defensive stats from a blocks and steals standpoint are no longer special, and rebounding remains a part of his game that hasn’t developed. But what’s been most notable to me is how the former DPOY and player with superstar potential hasn’t been able to elevate his game in the absence of other star players around him. He’s made it to the 20-point mark three times this season, and has yet to reach double figures as a rebounder. From a strictly fantasy standpoint, I’ve been waiting for the numbers to pop — such a thing doesn’t appear imminent.

Joel Embiid - C, 76ers

Embiid has missed the last seven Sixers games, but even when he eventually makes his return, there’s no telling how productive he’ll be, or what his workload will look like. The former league MVP is averaging fewer than 20.0 points per game for the first time in his career and is pulling down a career-low 5.5 rebounds on average. Getting through the regular season in good health for a playoff run likely is the priority for Embiid and the Sixers’ organization alike. And with the group playing solid basketball in his absence, he may have a bit more time to trust the process. However, those fantasy managers who have Embiid on their roster should consider picking up Andre Drummond as an insurance option.

