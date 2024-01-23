Fantasy Impact: Heat acquire Terry Rozier

A third significant move has reportedly been made with the NBA trade deadline a little over two weeks away. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat have acquired Terry Rozier from the Hornets in exchange for Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick.

The 2027 first-round pick includes protections, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/l718AULrTr — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 23, 2024

“Scary Terry” is amid the best season of his NBA career, averaging 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 2.8 3-pointers per game. He’ll provide the Heat with a much-needed boost on the perimeter, especially considering some of the injuries that key offensive figures have dealt with this season.

As for the Hornets’ acquisition of Lowry, it’s fair to wonder if this will be his final landing spot, as his timeline is not in line with a rebuilding franchise. Let’s take a look at what this move means for fantasy basketball.

Heat receive: Terry Rozier

As mentioned above, Rozier is having a career year. Shooting 45.9% from the field, 35.8% from three, and 84.5% from the foul line, he’s producing career-best marks in points, assists, and field-goal percentage. Having also taken good care of the basketball, which is no small feat coming from a team that ranks 27th in offensive efficiency, Rozier has provided 4th-round per-game value in 8- and 9-cat formats, according to Basketball Monster.

In Miami, he joins a team ranked 20th in offensive rating and 26th in points per game. And while the Heat are seventh in 3-point percentage, they’re 16th in makes and 20th in attempts per game. Rozier’s presence should help immensely with the offensive spacing, which is critical for a team with two starters in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, who are not prolific perimeter shooters.

According to the NBA’s tracking data, Rozier hasn’t been a tremendous catch-and-shoot option, making 29.9% of his attempts. However, playing in a lineup featuring Butler, Adebayo, and Tyler Herro (whose assist numbers may take a hit) gets him cleaner looks (on average) than he did in Charlotte, especially with LaMelo Ball missing time due to injury. Rozier’s fantasy value should not take much of a hit in Miami, if at all.

Hornets receive: Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick

The draft pick is lottery-protected for 2027 (unprotected for 2028, should it convey), but the draft capital is an integral part of this deal for Charlotte. Monday’s win over Minnesota pushed the Hornets’ record to 10-31; this isn’t a group geared toward fighting for a Play-In Tournament spot, especially with starting center Mark Williams sidelined indefinitely with a back injury. Charlotte’s front office has a lot of work to do as they rebuild around Ball and Brandon Miller, who has recently begun to come into his own.

Miller may be the big winner among Hornets players in this trade. Having scored 23 points or more in three straight games, the second-overall pick out of Alabama has provided 11th-round value over the past month. That may not seem like much, but it’s an improvement compared to his start to the season. Fantasy managers who have him rostered should be pleased with Tuesday’s developments, especially with an eye toward the “silly season.”

Nick Smith Jr. should pick up additional minutes as the season progresses, even if Bryce McGowens is the player tabbed to fill the void left by Rozier in the starting lineup. Also a first-round pick, Smith has been a fixture in the bench rotation since mid-December.

As for Lowry, it has already been reported that the Hornets will look to work out a trade for him before the February 8 deadline. The veteran point guard may be ranked just inside the top 150 in season-long fantasy value, but he hasn’t even cracked the top 250 over the past month. Lowry’s recent move to the bench wasn’t a surprise, given the production, but it was one that he wasn’t thrilled with. He wasn’t a player who could be rostered in most leagues as a starter; coming off the bench made matters even worse concerning his fantasy value.

Where Lowry ultimately lands remains to be seen, but it’s difficult to envision him being an impact player come fantasy playoff time if he winds up with a contender.