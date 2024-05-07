 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400
Kyle Larson maintains No. 1 spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Kansas win
LIV Golf Invitational - Las Vegas - Day Three
Current major eligibility list for all LIV Golf players
2023 PGA Championship - Final Round
PGA Championship 101: History, qualifications and this year at Valhalla Golf Club

Edwards raising expectations for Timberwolves
Edwards raising expectations for Timberwolves
Best current NFL rivalries
Best current NFL rivalries
Brunson proving he's a No. 1 option for Knicks
Brunson proving he’s a No. 1 option for Knicks

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
2023 PGA Championship - Final Round
PGA Championship 101: History, qualifications and this year at Valhalla Golf Club
Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions about the PGA Championship, the second major of the year.
Golf Streaming Schedule
PGA WORKS Collegiate: Rd. 2
PGA WORKS Collegiate: Rd. 2
Tue, May 07
3:00PM EDT
Peacock
Tue, May 07
3:00PM EDT
PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship - Rd 2
PGA of America
Golf Channel
Wed, May 08
3:00PM EDT
PGA WORKS Collegiate: Rd. 3
Peacock
Wed, May 08
3:00PM EDT
PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship - Final Rd
PGA of America
Golf Channel
Thu, May 09
9:30AM EDT
Myrtle Beach Classic: Rd. 1
PGA Tour
Peacock

PGA Championship - Final Round
PGA Championship field: Who’s competing at Valhalla Golf Club
LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three
Rex & Lav pod: Is Brooks Koepka the biggest PGA challenger to Scottie Scheffler?
LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three
Brooks Koepka wins LIV-Singapore as he readies for PGA Championship defense
nbc_golf_pgachampionsroundfour_240501.jpg
Ben Polland leads 20 PGA professionals headed to Valhalla for PGA Championship
Future sites of the PGA Championship
Future sites of the PGA Championship
2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA Championship qualifying: Player eligibility criteria for Valhalla Golf Club

2024 PGA Championship - Previews
PGA Championship 2024: How to watch, TV times and schedule
How to watch the men’s second major of the season at Valhalla Golf Club.
PGA Championship - Final Round
PGA Championship past winners: Full year-by-year look at every champion
All of the PGA Championship winners since the men’s major first began in 1916.
koepka_1920_pga23_block.jpg
Grand (Slam) memories from ’23 men’s majors
A look back at some major memories from the men’s season in 2023, including a few comebacks, surprises and complaints.
Capsule of major champ. history at Baltusrol
Capsule of major champ. history at Baltusrol
It’s hard to discuss the history of golf without mentioning Baltusrol Golf Club, the site of this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
koepka_1920_ryder21_d3_win.jpg
Koepka vaults in Ryder Cup standings after PGA
Brooks Koepka might be on his way to representing Team USA in this year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.
Rex & Lav pod: Legacy, LIV, Ryder Cup meaning
Rex & Lav pod: Legacy, LIV, Ryder Cup meaning
In this Golf Channel Podcast, Rex & Lav discuss what Koepka’s win means for his legacy, for LIV and for the Ryder Cup.
Those who brought Brooks back from the brink
Those who brought Brooks back from the brink
Brooks Koepka is once again a major champion. But he didn’t do it alone. It took a team to rebuild his game, his psyche and his body.
Block party to continue at Charles Schwab
Block party to continue at Charles Schwab
Fans won’t have to wait long to watch the next chapter of Michael Block’s fairytale unfold.
block_1920_pga23_d4_fans.jpg
Block unites golf fans with fireworks, emotion
“If it makes any sense, the one thing in the world that makes me cry is golf.”
Block aces way into '24 PGA alongside Rory
Block aces way into ’24 PGA alongside Rory
With his magical week winding down, the club pro dunked an ace and then had a wild up-and-down on No. 18 to earn a spot in the ’24 PGA Championship.