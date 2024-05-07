PGA Championship
Take a look at some answers to frequently asked questions about the PGA Championship, the second major of the year.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Tue, May 073:00PM EDT
PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship - Rd 2
PGA of America
Golf Channel
Wed, May 083:00PM EDT
PGA WORKS Collegiate: Rd. 3
Peacock
Wed, May 083:00PM EDT
PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship - Final Rd
PGA of America
Golf Channel
Thu, May 099:30AM EDT
Myrtle Beach Classic: Rd. 1
PGA Tour
Peacock
MORE PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
How to watch the men’s second major of the season at Valhalla Golf Club.
All of the PGA Championship winners since the men’s major first began in 1916.
A look back at some major memories from the men’s season in 2023, including a few comebacks, surprises and complaints.
It’s hard to discuss the history of golf without mentioning Baltusrol Golf Club, the site of this week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Brooks Koepka might be on his way to representing Team USA in this year’s Ryder Cup in Rome, Italy.
In this Golf Channel Podcast, Rex & Lav discuss what Koepka’s win means for his legacy, for LIV and for the Ryder Cup.
Brooks Koepka is once again a major champion. But he didn’t do it alone. It took a team to rebuild his game, his psyche and his body.
Fans won’t have to wait long to watch the next chapter of Michael Block’s fairytale unfold.
“If it makes any sense, the one thing in the world that makes me cry is golf.”
With his magical week winding down, the club pro dunked an ace and then had a wild up-and-down on No. 18 to earn a spot in the ’24 PGA Championship.