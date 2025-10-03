The Players Championship
Here’s how the $25 million purse will be paid out this week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Tue, Mar 119:00AM EDT
Live From THE PLAYERS
Golf Channel
Tue, Mar 117:00PM EDT
Live From THE PLAYERS
Golf Channel
Wed, Mar 129:00AM EDT
Live From THE PLAYERS
Golf Channel
Wed, Mar 124:00PM EDT
The Creator Classic - TPC Sawgrass
Golf Channel
Here’s a look at the prize money and FedExCup points earned at TPC Sawgrass.
Daily “mini-pods” from Rex and Lav during the 50th edition of The Players Championship.
Todd Lewis reports on PGA Tour Policy Board player directors being encouraged to meet with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Plus, hear from Peter Malnati on players having input in unifying the game.
No player has ever successfully defended their title at The Players. Scheffler is five back.
Clark started the day leading by four but fought be just one back heading to Sunday.
Watch highlights as Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman lead a stacked field through Round 3 at the Players Championship 2024.
Schauffele leads Wyndham Clark by one shot entering the final round at TPC Sawgrass.
Johnson Wagner describes what makes No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass so difficult, taking a shot to prove how strenuous it can be.
Tee times and pairings for the final round of the 50th Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
Hear from Wyndham Clark on his third round at TPC Sawgrass before the crew breaks his day down on Live From The Players Championship.