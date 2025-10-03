 Skip navigation
SX 2025 Rd 07 Arlington Joey Savatgy.JPG
Joey Savatgy suffers punctured lung, broken ribs in Indy Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Duke at North Carolina
Duke ends Auburn’s 8-week stay at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Oregon, Illini return as postseason heats up
NCAA Womens Basketball: SEC Conference Tournament Semifinal - South Carolina vs Texas
UCLA and South Carolina are 1-2 in women’s AP Top 25; No. 6 TCU has highest ranking in its history

Top Clips

nbc_simms_jourdanlewis_250310.jpg
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis
nbc_simms_godwin_250310.jpg
Bucs get a ‘good price’ on reported Godwin deal
nbc_simms_elimitchell_250310.jpg
Mitchell will compliment Pacheco in KC’s backfield

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
The Players Championship

trophy_1920_players22_signage.jpg
The Players Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from the $25 million purse
Here’s how the $25 million purse will be paid out this week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
The Players Championship 2025: How to watch, streams, field and prize money
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Players Championship 2025: Full field at TPC Sawgrass
GOLF: MAR 17 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
The Players Championship: Every winner through the years
GOLF: MAR 17 PGA THE PLAYERS Championship
The agony of defeat shared at The Players
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
The fighter: Scheffler shows grit in making history
THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Scheffler becomes first player to win back-to-back titles at The Players
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_pgatourpif_240317.jpg
04:44
McIlroy welcomes PIF, player directors meeting
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240317.jpg
04:26
Best, worst shots: TPC Sawgrass 17 at The Players
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240317.jpg
03:09
Wagner recreates Scheffler’s sand shot on 16th
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersitdown_240317.jpg
11:01
Scheffler reflects on ‘special’ win at The Players
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_clarksegment_240317.jpg
05:34
Clark: ‘Just so shocked that putt didn’t go in’
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_schefflersegment_240317.jpg
08:13
Scheffler a ‘virtuoso’ in defending Players title
nbc_golf_wagnercomp_240317.jpg
02:21
Wagner’s best moments at The Players Championship
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_17thhole_240316.jpg
02:36
Best, worst shots from TPC Sawgrass No. 17, Rd. 3

THE PLAYERS Championship - Final Round
Prize money: What Scheffler and Co. earned at The Players
Here’s a look at the prize money and FedExCup points earned at TPC Sawgrass.
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Rex & Lav: Who ya got to win the 50th Players Champ.?
Daily “mini-pods” from Rex and Lav during the 50th edition of The Players Championship.
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_malnati_240316.jpg
02:57
Player directors encouraged to meet PIF governor
Todd Lewis reports on PGA Tour Policy Board player directors being encouraged to meet with PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Plus, hear from Peter Malnati on players having input in unifying the game.
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
‘Slapping it around’ with neck pain, Scheffler still contending
No player has ever successfully defended their title at The Players. Scheffler is five back.
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Despite watery chunk on 17, Clark only one back at The Players
Clark started the day leading by four but fought be just one back heading to Sunday.
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_round3hls_240316.jpg
05:53
Highlights: Schauffele leads Players after Rd. 3
Watch highlights as Xander Schauffele, Wyndham Clark and Brian Harman lead a stacked field through Round 3 at the Players Championship 2024.
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
Schauffele overcomes four-shot deficit to lead The Players
Schauffele leads Wyndham Clark by one shot entering the final round at TPC Sawgrass.
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_johnsonwagner_240316.jpg
03:20
Wagner explains difficulties of No. 17
Johnson Wagner describes what makes No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass so difficult, taking a shot to prove how strenuous it can be.
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
The Players Championship: Final-round tee times, pairings, TV info
Tee times and pairings for the final round of the 50th Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
nbc_golf_lftheplayers_wyndham_240316.jpg
10:54
Clark has ‘off day’ in The Players Champ. Round 3
Hear from Wyndham Clark on his third round at TPC Sawgrass before the crew breaks his day down on Live From The Players Championship.
