Motocross at Budds Creek 2025, Round 11: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Ten rounds of Pro Motocross are in the books, and two motos remain as riders jockey for position at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Jett Lawrence wrapped up the 450 championship last week and celebrated early. He is firmly established as the No. 2 seed to start the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs, which is a remarkable feat considering that he missed 13 rounds of Supercross.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan only needs to finish 15th or better in Moto 1, and he will have his second consecutive 250 Pro Motocross title sewn up. The worst he has finished in a moto so far in 2025 was 14th at RedBud. He rebounded to finish second in Moto 2.

Women’s Pro Motocross will compete three times this weekend. Two of the races will be held on Friday during press availability and practice. The final moto, a makeup from earlier this season when weather conditions canceled one race at High Point, will run during the halftime break on Saturday. This race will be part of Peacock’s coverage.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 11 of the 2025 Pro Motocross season, Round 28 of the SuperMotocross (SMX) Championship, at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Motocross Round 11 at Budds Creek Motocross Park in Mechanicsville, Maryland, will begin live Saturday, July 12, at 1:00 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage begins at 10:00 a.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

BUDDS CREEK ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

BUDDS CREEK EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Motocross race:

Qualification

Two WMX Motos will be run on Friday at 12:30 and 2:30

8:00 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 450 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes

10:05 a.m.: 450 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 450 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes

10:30 a.m.: 250 Class Group A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group A- 15 minutes

10:55 a.m.: 250 Class Group B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 250 Class Qualifying Group B- 15 minutes

11:32 a.m.: WMX Class Practice - 10 minutes

11:45 a.m.: 450 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 250 Consolation Race

Feature Program

12:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

1:15 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

2:15 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

3:14 p.m.: WMX Class Moto #3

3:45 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

4:45 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

