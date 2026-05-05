How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons: TV, live stream info for tonight’s NBA playoff game

Coverage of the 2026 NBA playoffs continues tonight on NBC and Peacock with a thrilling doubleheader. First, at 7:00 PM ET, Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons. Then, at 8:30 PM ET, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers go head-to-head with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 6:00 PM with NBA Showtime. See below for additional information on how to watch the 2026 NBA Playoffs on NBC and Peacock.

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Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons Game Preview:

Fresh off Game 7 victories, the Cavaliers and Pistons look to carry that momentum into the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The No. 4 seed Cavaliers defeated the No. 5 seed Raptors in a series where the home team won every game.

“This series galvanized us,” said Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson. “Their physicality, their speed, their athleticism -- things weren’t perfect. We kind of know the difference. Last year, we kind of had an easier series. These types of series, they build you up. And I’m glad we went through it. It wasn’t fun. But I think it will be a better team coming out of it.”

The No. 1 Detroit Pistons rallied back after trailing 3-1 against the No. 8 seed Orlando Magic, earning their first playoff series win since 2008.

“To be honest with you, I never doubted we were going to win this series… I know a lot of people would have liked it to just be easier, but I think it was great for our guys,” said Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff after the win. “To go through what they went through, to understand what it looks like and where they have to be in order to get it done, we understand that now, and we take that with us to the second round.”

"[The Magic] really made us take a look in the mirror. I think we got a lot better from this series. I got a lot better. I learned a lot about myself, learned a lot about the team. So, I think this series really is going to set us up for our next series, and we’ll be a lot better for it,” said Cunningham.

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Detroit Pistons:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, May 5

Tonight, Tuesday, May 5 Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Pistons vs Cavaliers Game 1 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for May 5

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock tonight?

LA Lakers vs Oklahoma City Thunder- 8:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

RELATED: Brunson powers Knicks past 76ers in Game 1

How to watch the NBA on NBC and Peacock :

NBC Sports will present up to 23 games in the First Round and 11 games in the Conference Semifinals across either NBC and Peacock, or Peacock and NBCSN. Playoff programming concludes with exclusive coverage of the Western Conference Finals on NBC and Peacock

RELATED: Timberwolves steal Game 1 on road from Spurs

Which playoff rounds will be available on Peacock?

Peacock’s NBA Playoffs coverage spans multiple rounds, including Round 1, the Conference Semifinals, and the Western Conference Finals, with coverage evolving as the postseason progresses.

Will Peacock show both Eastern and Western Conference playoff games?

Yes. During earlier rounds such as Round 1 and the Conference Semifinals, Peacock will carry a mix of Eastern and Western Conference playoff games.

How to sign up for Peacock:

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.