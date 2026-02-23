How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers: TV, live stream info for Tuesday’s game

In the second half of a Tuesday doubleheader on Peacock, the Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to the Moda Center to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Timberwolves have bounced back from a five-game losing streak in January and remain in playoff contention, scoring more than 120 points in six of their past 10 games.

The Trail Blazers, who opened the season by winning nine of their first 11, are fighting for their first playoff berth since 2020-21. They have rebounded from a six-game losing streak on Jan. 23 through Feb. 3 (their longest in more than a year).

This will be the third of four games between the teams this season. The Timberwolves won the first two, a 133-109 home win on Feb. 11 and a 118-114 road victory on Oct. 22.

This will be the third of four games between the teams this season. The Timberwolves won the first two, a 133-109 home win on Feb. 11 and a 118-114 road victory on Oct. 22.

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon Time: 10 p.m. ET

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Portland Trail Blazers preview:

On track for career highs in scoring average and field goal percentage, Anthony Edwards is tallying more than 29 points per game (third in the NBA) and shooting over 49 percent. The recent All-Star Game MVP has scored more than 40 points seven times this season (second most in the league behind Luka Doncic) and holds the Minnesota franchise record for 40-point games (31) and 30-point games (132), including the playoffs.

Julius Randle has emerged as one of the best passing forwards in the NBA, leading the team with more than 5 assists per game. The 12-year veteran is in his second season with Minnesota and signed a three-year, $100 million extension last summer.

Trail Blazers All-Star Deni Avdija is a favorite for Most Improved Player of the Year and on pace for career highs in scoring (more than 25 points per game), assists (leads the team with more than 6 per game) and 3-pointers made (2.2 per game). He missed 10 games with a lower back injury and was sidelined during much of Portland’s six-game skid.

The Trail Blazers are beginning a tough road stretch, and Tuesday will mark one of only five games at home from Feb. 11 through March 22. Portland will play 10 of its next 13 games away from the Moda Center.

What other NBA games are on Peacock and NBCSN on Tuesday?

New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.

