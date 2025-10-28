In need of guard depth due to injuries, Pacers to sign three-time Dunk Contest champion Mac McClung

Indiana is hurting to start the season. Literally. They entered the season knowing they were without Tyrese Haliburton (torn Achilles), but then. T.J. McConnell strained his hamstring during the preseason, Andrew Nembhard underwent a shoulder strain and Bennedict Mathurin had a right toe issue that has sidelined him. That has left the Pacers needing help at the guard position.

Enter Mac McClung. The player best known to fans as the three-time All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest champion — who was also a G-League MVP in 2023-24 — has agreed to terms on a multi-year, non-guaranteed contract, a story first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN and since confirmed by others.

To create the roster space, the Pacers will have to waive big man James Wiseman, who had a $1 million guarantee on his deal. Wiseman is now a free agent and some teams needing depth at the five will give him a long look. McClung will sign for the minimum — $2.2 million (also a non-guaranteed deal) — and it is his first regular NBA contract (everything else was a two-way deal or a 10-day contract).

McClung has hung around the fringes of the league for years, but has played a total of just 76 NBA minutes across six games in the last three seasons. McClung was signed and waived by Chicago and was headed to the Windy City Bulls of the G-League before the Pacers called. He averaged 23 points and 5.4 assists a game for the Osceola Magic of the G-League last season.