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NBA Playoff Highlights

Joel Embiid returns from appendectomy, starts for Philadelphia in critical Game 4 at home

  
Published April 26, 2026 07:54 PM

Heading into a critical Game 4 at home against Boston, Philadelphia star center Joel Embiid returned to the lineup.

Embiid had been out since before the end of the season following an emergency appendectomy. The former MVP returned 17 days after the injury was announced, sooner than is usual for this injury. He slid right into the starting lineup.

The 76ers have been carried in this series by their backcourt of Tyrese Maxey (27 points, 7.7 assists a game) and VJ Edgecombe (17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds), with Paul George adding 18 a night.

On paper, the foursome of Maxey, Edgecombe, George and Embiid should be a force, but they barely played together this season due to injuries. Embiid played in just 38 games this season due to a variety of injuries. When he did get on the court, he didn’t look like he had lost a step, averaging 26.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game. The 76ers have a +5.1 net rating this season when he is on the court.

Will that be enough against the Celtics?

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