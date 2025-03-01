 Skip navigation
Magic's Jalen Suggs officially out for remainder of season with knee injury

  
February 28, 2025

Jalen Suggs has played just 16 minutes in one game since Jan. 5, first because of a lower back strain and then because of a knee issue.

That knee issue is now going to sideline him for the remainder of the season, the Magic announced.

As Jason Beede of The Orlando Sentinel explains, the trochlea is “a groove in the lower end of the femur that guides the kneecap during knee movements.” An injury there is both painful and leads to knee instability (which can lead to other injuries).

While a treatment plan is still being developed, Suggs is expected to return next season. The Magic hope so. Last summer, Suggs signed a five-year, $150 million rookie contract extension that kicks in next season. They locked down Suggs to be part of their long-term future.

This is a blow to an Orlando team looking to make noise in the playoffs because Suggs is a fantastic point-of-attack defender who averaged 16.2 points, 4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists a game this season. On a team short with shot creators, Suggs was one of the guys the Magic leaned on to do just that.

Mentions
