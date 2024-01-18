NBA postpones Friday’s Warriors at Mavericks game in wake of death of Golden State assistant Milojevic

The NBA has postponed Friday night’s Golden State at Dallas game as the Warriors are still recovering from the sudden death of assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, the league announced.

The league also postponed Wednesday’s Warriors game at the Jazz. Both of these postponed games will be made up at a later date, ones yet to be announced.

Milojevic, 46, a legendary player in Serbia turned coach who came to the NBA, suffered a heart attack while at a team dinner Tuesday night in Salt Lake City. He was rushed to the hospital but died on Wednesday morning.

“We are absolutely devastated by Dejan Milojević's sudden passing,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said in a statement. “This is a shocking and tragic blow for everyone associated with the Warriors and an incredibly difficult time for his family, friends, and all of us who had the incredible pleasure to work with him. In addition to being a terrific basketball coach, Dejan was one of the most positive and beautiful human beings I have ever known, someone who brought joy and light to every single day with his passion and energy.

“We grieve with and for his wife, Natasa, and their children, Nikola and Masa.”

A native of Belgrade, Milojevic was beloved as an assistant, and especially in Serbian sports culture. He had a 14-year playing career internationally, and he was a three-time MVP of the Adriatic Basketball Association before moving on to coaching when he retired. He was the head coach of Mega Basket in the ABA when a young Nikola Jokic was there early in his career.

Bogdan Bogdanovic talked about playing through grief with the Hawks on Wednesday. Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic was emotional when talking about Milojevic after Wednesday’s Raptors game.

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic was emotional last night: "I dedicate this win to our team and to Dejan (Milojevic)." pic.twitter.com/2DziRY0YAT — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) January 18, 2024

“The NBA mourns the sudden passing of Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojević, a beloved colleague and dear friend to so many in the global basketball community,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “In addition to winning the 2022 NBA championship in his first season with the Warriors and mentoring some of the best players in the world, Dejan had a decorated international playing career and was a distinguished head coach in his native Serbia. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Natasa, their children, Nikola and Masa, and the Warriors organization during this tragic time.”