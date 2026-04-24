Rockets’ Kevin Durant out for critical Game 3 vs. Lakers Friday with sprained ankle

Kevin Durant is out with a left ankle sprain on Friday night, missing a must-win Game 3 for the Houston Rockets.

This is a massive setback for a team that has struggled to generate offense through the first two games against the Lakers. Durant suffered the sprain during Game 2. Durant’s status for Game 3 was moved to “questionable” on Thursday, but the widespread expectation was that he would play. Before the game, Rockets coach Ime Udoka said Durant was a game-time decision based on how his pregame workout went, but according to reporters in the building, Durant never went out for warmups.

Durant missed the first game of this first-round series with a knee contusion, and the Rockets scored only 98 points in that game. KD played in the second game, but the Lakers doubled him nearly every time he touched the ball, and while he still scored 23 points, he also had nine turnovers and had to pass out of the double a lot, and his teammates were not stepping up.

With Durant out, and looking to shake things up, Udoka said he would move Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason into the starting lineup.

The Rockets have a 106.1 offensive rating through two games in this series, 12.5 points per 100 possessions worse than their regular-season number. The Rockets need to find a way to generate offense on their home court Friday night, or they could find themselves in a 0-3 hole, something no NBA team has ever climbed out of.