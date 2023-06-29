NFL
If players have learned anything in recent months, it’s that any bets they place on their own phones could come back to haunt them.
NFL Clips
NFL Headlines
Podcasts
-
Check out the latest podcast.
-
Listen to the latest podcast
-
Listen to the latest Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry.
-
Listen to the latest from Peter King.
-
Listen to the latest from Mike Florio.
-
Listen to the latest PFT PM podcast here.
LATEST VIDEOS
Passing usage changes Chubb's fantasy outlook
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak discuss the Cleveland Browns possibly relying more on Nick Chubb in the passing game and analyze how it could impact his fantasy outlook.
Up Next
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
Passing usage changes Chubb's fantasy outlook
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak discuss the Cleveland Browns possibly relying more on Nick Chubb in the passing game and analyze how it could impact his fantasy outlook.
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy
Cook to Miami would 'spoil' backfield for fantasy
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak react to the Miami Dolphins reportedly offering RB Dalvin Cook a contract, detailing the fantasy implications of what would become a crowded backfield.
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell play another game of "Would You Rather", debating if they'd rather back Bryce Young or Tua Tagovailoa to go Over their yardage total, MLB division winners and more.
Hasselbeck details the effects of Hard Knocks
Hasselbeck details the effects of Hard Knocks
Tim Hasselbeck joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about his experience as a player on Hard Knocks, what a possible New York Jets showing could look like and other NFL storylines.
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Mike Florio comments on the report that the Indianapolis Colts' Isaiah Rodgers is among a "handful" of NFL players facing a season-long suspension for allegedly violating the league's gambling policy.
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Mike Florio unpacks the news that the NFLPA Board of Directors has named Lloyd Howell the new Executive Director. He will succeed DeMaurice Smith.
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to field questions on whether tight ends are underpaid, if teams will elevate the importance of the RB position and whether the NFL should start a spring league.
Remembering Delaney on 40th anniversary of death
Remembering Delaney on 40th anniversary of death
Mike Florio pays tribute to the life of Joe Delaney, who selflessly tried to save three boys from drowning, despite being unable to swim himself. June 29, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of his death.
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players' fault
Mike Florio criticizes NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for blaming the slippery grass conditions in Super Bowl LVII on the players and explains why it should fall on the league instead.
PFT
With 10 players suspended in less than two years for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, no player can say he’s not aware of the rule.
Officially, the NFL has not announced which team will appear on Hard Knocks this year.
As everyone learns more about the things on which NFL players can and can’t gamble, it’s important for the players to know exactly where the rubber meets the road.
Simms Unbuttoned
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed tackle the task of identifying the greatest players to represent the Steelers in the 21st century who aren’t QBs, including Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward, Antonio Brown and Maurkice Pouncey.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed pick out the greatest players to represent the Jets in the 21st century who aren’t QBs, including D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Darrelle Revis, Shaun Ellis, Kevin Mawae and Nick Mangold.
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed pick their top five non-QBs from the Tennessee Titans in the 21st century, featuring Keith Bulluck, Jurrell Casey, Derrick Henry, Albert Haynesworth and Chris Johnson.
Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins, Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law and Devin McCourty are tabbed by Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed as the New England Patriot’s best non-quarterbacks of the 21st century.
Rotoworld Fantasy Football
Get ready for the 2023 season and another year of fantasy football action as our writers preview every squad’s offensive outlook, win totals and more.
Trevor Lawrence heads into his third NFL season with Calvin Ridley added to his 2022 group of pass catchers.
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak break down the latest NFL news before identifying players they need to gain more information on in training camp.
Zachary Krueger previews the fantasy outlooks of Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman, and the rest of the Indianapolis Colts.
More NFL News
As soon as July 20, the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris will become official.
Former Bengals linebacker David Pollack was among the many on-air personalities let go by ESPN on Friday.
The NFL has repeatedly vowed to disclose the outcome of attorney Mary Jo White’s investigation of the Washington Commanders.
Titans running back Hassan Haskins faces an aggravated assault by strangulation charge after a violent argument with his girlfriend, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.
Damar Hamlin’s second chance at life has led to so many blessings that the Bills safety isn’t about to waste a day.
The Bengals have put a lot of effort into finding the right players to protect quarterback Joe Burrow and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan thinks they’ve hit on the right combination.
In its second year of its second iteration, the USFL generated comparable TV ratings to the third-ever first season of the XFL.
Darren Drozdov, who had a brief career as an NFL player and then became much more famous as a professional wrestler, has died at the age of 54.
The Panthers made the signing of free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to a one-year deal official Friday.
Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL on January 1, 2017.