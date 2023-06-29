 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Enquirer
Venus Williams is back at Wimbledon at age 43 and ready to play on Centre Court again
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at New Jersey Devils
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
shane mccanahan tampa bay rays
Rays’ McClanahan goes on injured list because of back tightness

nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_usfl_championshiphl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Stallions beat Maulers for USFL title
nbc_usfl_trophy_230701.jpg
Birmingham Stallions crowned 2023 USFL Champions
nbc_usfl_holtzintv_230701v2.jpg
Stallions’ Holtz talks ‘togetherness’ of team

NFL

Buffalo Bills v Cincinnati Bengals
22:45
Will NFL ever catch players who place their bets through others?
If players have learned anything in recent months, it’s that any bets they place on their own phones could come back to haunt them.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
NFL Clips
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
25:06
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
09:49
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
03:49
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
nbc_pftpm_gamblingpolicyupdate_230630.jpg
22:45
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
nbcs_edge_galaxybrains_230629.jpg
10:06
Galaxy Brains: Kenny Pickett praised by teammates
nbc_dps_dangrazianointerview_230629.jpeg
19:23
Graziano: Gambling in NFL will stop when it’s a QB
NFL Headlines
Birmingham Stallions win second straight USFL Championship
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
PFT, NBC partnership launched 14 years ago today
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Jordan Poyer cancels, un-cancels golf tournament at Trump-owned course
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Robert Kraft says spending money “will never be the issue” for the Patriots
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
It’s time for another Father of Mine giveaway
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Chase Claypool expects “night and day difference” from last year

Player News

All Player News
  • Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
    LAR Cornerback #6
    Rams signed CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, LB Ochaun Mathis, and RB Zach Evans to their rookie contracts.
    The No. 182, No. 189, and No. 215 overall picks are now under contract in Los Angeles after multiple players received restructured contracts this offseason to make room against the cap for the rookie class. All three players should be on the outside looking in as far as expected playing time goes in 2023 but have the opportunity to work their way up the depth chart when camp opens in under three weeks.
  • kyle philips Titans Headshot.jpg
    Kyle Philips
    TEN Wide Receiver #18
    The Titans’ official website reports Kyle Philips has “put on some extra weight and has been solid.”
    It is the first we have heard of Philips this offseason. The second-year pro is most likely locked into three-receiver sets as the primary slot man, though he was limited to four rookie appearances by a hamstring injury. Listed at 5-11, 189 pounds, Philips is not in dire need of bulking up, but it couldn’t hurt. Philips is a name to keep in mind in deeper PPR leagues but isn’t currently worth drafting in 12-team leagues.
  • Hassan Haskins HS.jpg
    Hassan Haskins
    TEN Running Back #25
    Titans RB Hassan Haskins has been arrested on domestic violence charges in Nashville.
    Haskins is accused of strangling his girlfriend and brandishing a handgun. The woman has also been arrested, though Haskins is accused of extreme physical violence. It’s a sordid, awful situation, one that will almost certainly cost the 2022 third-rounder his Titans roster spot. Stay tuned.
  • Jonathan Mingo
    CAR Wide Receiver
    Panthers coach Frank Reich mentioned WR Jonathan Mingo when asked to name his spring standouts.
    From the Athletic’s Joseph Person, Reich didn’t drop many names when talking about the top performers in spring practices, so it shouldn’t be taken lightly that Mingo was one of the players he brought up. The No. 39 overall pick, Mingo (6'2/220) has a combination of size and speed that could be nightmare fuel for opposing corners. He went for 861 yards and five scores as a senior. Barring a surprise DeAndre Hopkins signing, Mingo looks like a good bet to take the field on three-receiver sets as a rookie. Person also noted that he “looked fluid running the short crossing routes that are expected to be a fixture in Reich’s offense.” With Adam Thielen showing signs of a decline in 2022 and D.J. Chark being a role-player, the door is open for Mingo to pace the Panthers in targets as a rookie.
  • Raheem Blackshear
    CAR Running Back #20
    The Athletic’s Joseph Person believes RB Raheem Blackshear could emerge “as an outlet for Bryce Young out of the backfield.”
    Person noted that Frank Reich was hesitant to mention players who caught his eye during spring practices, but Blackshear was one of them. His rookie season aside, Miles Sanders has been one of the least efficient running backs as a pass-catcher in the league. Chuba Hubbard has gotten some run on pass downs in Carolina but didn’t come out of college with a notable receiving resume. That leaves the door open for Blackshear, who caught 123 passes in five seasons of college ball, to take on more work through the air. Blackshear isn’t on the fantasy radar yet but will be a name to look out for once training camp rolls around.
  • Dameon Pierce HS.jpg
    Dameon Pierce
    HOU Running Back #31
    Texans running backs coach Danny Barrett said Dameon Pierce has improved his pass blocking this offseason.
    Pierce struggled with picking up blitzers through most of his otherwise-impressive rookie campaign. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 128th best pass blocking back in 2022. “He can now see the big picture and can identify things quicker to get to his pickups,” Barrett said. “That’s going to help us out tremendously. When he is in the game, teams think we are going to just run the football. But his ability to pass protect, he understands what is needed in our passing game from him.” It’s a good thing Pierce has shown improvement. The Texans in March signed former Bills RB Devin Singletary, who PFF graded as the league’s fifth best pass-blocking back in 2022. Pierce profiles as a solid mid-round value in what should be an improved Texans offense coached by Kyle Shanahan disciple Bobby Slowik.
  • Chris Rodriguez
    WAS Running Back
    Commanders OC Eric Bieniemy said fifth-round RB Chris Rodriguez has to prove himself on special teams.
    Translation, Rodriguez won’t be in the mix for early-season carries even though the Commanders reportedly had a third-round grade on him and love his bowling ball-style rushing. “If you’re becoming best friends with that special teams coach, that means that you’re finding a way to become a four phase special teams player,” Bieniemy said. “Chris hasn’t taken that for granted at all.” Despite Bieniemy’s words, we could see Rodriguez earning rookie-year work, but he is not currently on the re-draft radar.
  • Courtland_Sutton_838878..jpg
    Courtland Sutton
    DEN Wide Receiver #14
    The Broncos had Courtland Sutton study Michael Thomas’ 2019 film this offseason.
    2019, of course, was Thomas’ 149-catch campaign. "(I’m) just diving into it (to) be able to see how he may have run a route that we are learning right now,” Sutton said. “Figuring out ways to get open.” The least discussed member of the Broncos’ top four wideouts this offseason even though he is probably still the No. 2, Sutton has drawn zero hype, though several have noted his size similarity to Thomas. That is about where the obvious similarities stop, but it’s obviously interesting new coach Sean Payton has the comp on his brain. We aren’t going to sit here and tell you we are bullish on Sutton as he fights for targets with Jerry Jeudy, second-rounder Marvin Mims and Tim Patrick, but his WR48 ADP is a bargain opportunity.
  • Taylor_Stallworth.jpg
    Taylor Stallworth
    CAR Defensive Tackle #90
    Panthers signed DT Taylor Stallworth to a one-year contract.
    The former Colt and Saint appeared in seven games between the Chiefs and Texans last season. Heading into his age-28 campaign, Stallworth has made two starts across five NFL seasons. He is a pure depth signing, one who will be hard pressed to crack the 53-man roster.
  • 12223.jpg
    Cam Robinson
    JAX Tackle #74
    NFL suspended Jaguars LT Cam Robinson four games for violating the league’s PED policy.
    It was a known issue for Jacksonville, but hardly ideal for either team or player after Robinson missed the final five games of 2022 with a knee issue. He will miss games against the Colts, Chiefs, Texans and Falcons before being eligible to return in Week 5 against the Bills. Although he is no one’s idea of an elite blindside protector, Robinson’s loss will stretch the Jags’ unimpressive tackle depth. First-round pick Anton Harrison and Walker Little figure to man the Jags’ starting tackle spots while Robinson is sidelined.

Podcasts

Passing usage changes Chubb's fantasy outlook
June 29, 2023 06:54 PM
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak discuss the Cleveland Browns possibly relying more on Nick Chubb in the passing game and analyze how it could impact his fantasy outlook.
nbcs_edge_rfs_nickchubb_230629.jpg
4:38
Passing usage changes Chubb’s fantasy outlook
nbcs_edge_rfs_dalvincook_230629.jpg
4:38
Cook to Miami would ‘spoil’ backfield for fantasy
nbcs_edge_wyr_fullshow_230629.jpg
2:35
Rather bet Young or Tua to go Over yardage total?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timhasselbeckinterview_230628.jpeg
17:50
Hasselbeck details the effects of Hard Knocks
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
4:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
nbc_pft_lloydhowell_230628.jpg
12:46
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
nbc_pft_mailbag_230628.jpg
13:57
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
nbc_pft_delaney_230628.jpg
3:31
Remembering Delaney on 40th anniversary of death
nbc_pft_sbfield_230628.jpg
3:16
Super Bowl LVII slippery field not players’ fault
v.jpg
7:57
Inside NFLPA Executive Director selection process
PFT

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22:45
NFL moves to Phase Two of gambling policy
With 10 players suspended in less than two years for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, no player can say he’s not aware of the rule.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Baltimore Ravens
19:04
Mark Murphy: I’m anxious to see the Jets, and lots of former Packers, on Hard Knocks
Officially, the NFL has not announced which team will appear on Hard Knocks this year.
Capital One's The Match VIII - Curry & Thompson vs. Mahomes & Kelce
19:23
Yes, NFL players were allowed to bet on the golf competition involving NFL players
As everyone learns more about the things on which NFL players can and can’t gamble, it’s important for the players to know exactly where the rubber meets the road.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams
03:16
Welcome to the improved new and improved PFT
Hello again.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,

Simms Unbuttoned

nbc_simms_pitnonqbs_230614.jpg
05:58
Steelers’ best 21st century non-QBs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed tackle the task of identifying the greatest players to represent the Steelers in the 21st century who aren’t QBs, including Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward, Antonio Brown and Maurkice Pouncey.
nbc_simms_jetsnonqbs_230614.jpg
03:29
Jets’ best 21st century non-QBs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed pick out the greatest players to represent the Jets in the 21st century who aren’t QBs, including D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Darrelle Revis, Shaun Ellis, Kevin Mawae and Nick Mangold.
nbc_simms_titans_230614.jpg
04:48
Titans’ best 21st century non-QBs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed pick their top five non-QBs from the Tennessee Titans in the 21st century, featuring Keith Bulluck, Jurrell Casey, Derrick Henry, Albert Haynesworth and Chris Johnson.
nbc_simms_patriotsnonqbs_230614.jpg
06:45
Patriots’ best 21st century non-QBs
Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins, Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law and Devin McCourty are tabbed by Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed as the New England Patriot’s best non-quarterbacks of the 21st century.

Rotoworld Fantasy Football

etienne.jpg
04:38
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
Get ready for the 2023 season and another year of fantasy football action as our writers preview every squad’s offensive outlook, win totals and more.
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
Trevor Lawrence
04:29
2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Fantasy Preview
Trevor Lawrence heads into his third NFL season with Calvin Ridley added to his 2022 group of pass catchers.
  • Denny Carter
    ,
  • Denny Carter
    ,
ictqjttB97LxRwSLpnGEf9f4JQypB8HDZdUYqoTd2pA_javonte.jpg
Pod: Javonte, Chubb amongst key camp players
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Kyle Dvorchak break down the latest NFL news before identifying players they need to gain more information on in training camp.
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
  • Patrick Daugherty
    ,
NFL: Indianapolis Colts Minicamp
04:29
2023 Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Preview
Zachary Krueger previews the fantasy outlooks of Anthony Richardson, Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman, and the rest of the Indianapolis Colts.
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,
  • Zachary Krueger
    ,

More NFL News

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
05:59
Report: Jason Wright will be retained by new Commanders ownership, for now
As soon as July 20, the sale of the Commanders from Daniel Snyder to Josh Harris will become official.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 02 Rose Bowl Game
09:49
David Pollack out at ESPN
Former Bengals linebacker David Pollack was among the many on-air personalities let go by ESPN on Friday.
Capitol Hill Coverage - Washington, DC
25:06
Rep. Jamie Raskin urges NFL to disclose outcome of Mary Jo White’s investigation of Commanders
The NFL has repeatedly vowed to disclose the outcome of attorney Mary Jo White’s investigation of the Washington Commanders.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
Tennessee Titans v Kansas City Chiefs
03:49
Hassan Haskins charged with aggravated assault by strangulation
Titans running back Hassan Haskins faces an aggravated assault by strangulation charge after a violent argument with his girlfriend, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.
Buffalo Bills Damar Hamlin
25:06
Damar Hamlin: I wake up every day thinking how I can impact the world
Damar Hamlin’s second chance at life has led to so many blessings that the Bills safety isn’t about to waste a day.
Syndication: USA TODAY
04:10
Brian Callahan: This is best offensive line we’ve had since I joined the Bengals
The Bengals have put a lot of effort into finding the right players to protect quarterback Joe Burrow and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan thinks they’ve hit on the right combination.
USFL: JUN 25 South Division Championship - Birmingham Stallions vs New Orleans Breakers
11:37
USFL exec Moose Johnston was surprised by ratings race with XFL
In its second year of its second iteration, the USFL generated comparable TV ratings to the third-ever first season of the XFL.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,
broncos helmet getty
25:06
Darren Drozdov, NFL player turned pro wrestler, dies at 54
Darren Drozdov, who had a brief career as an NFL player and then became much more famous as a professional wrestler, has died at the age of 54.
panthers helmet ap
25:06
Panthers cut Myles Dorn to make room for Taylor Stallworth
The Panthers made the signing of free agent defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth to a one-year deal official Friday.
Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
09:49
Colin Kaepernick vows to “keep fighting” for an NFL opportunity that likely will never come
Colin Kaepernick last played in the NFL on January 1, 2017.
  • Mike Florio
    ,
  • Mike Florio
    ,