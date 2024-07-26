 Skip navigation
Top News

Juliette Feld Grossman - CEO Feld Supercross SX.jpg
SuperMotocross parent company, Feld Entertainment names new leadership
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Torch Relay In Paris
Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch before Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony
Dan Jansen pic 1.jpeg
Friday 5: Olympic gold medalist helps mold NASCAR drivers

Top Clips

nbc_dps_granthillint_240726.jpg
Hill: Team USA embracing pressure at Olympics
nbc_pst_uswntpreview_240726.jpg
USWNT face ‘tough test’ against Germany
nbc_pst_usmntolypreview_240726.jpg
USMNT’s three keys to victory v. New Zealand

Top News

Juliette Feld Grossman - CEO Feld Supercross SX.jpg
SuperMotocross parent company, Feld Entertainment names new leadership
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Torch Relay In Paris
Snoop Dogg carries Olympic torch before Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony
Dan Jansen pic 1.jpeg
Friday 5: Olympic gold medalist helps mold NASCAR drivers

Top Clips

nbc_dps_granthillint_240726.jpg
Hill: Team USA embracing pressure at Olympics
nbc_pst_uswntpreview_240726.jpg
USWNT face ‘tough test’ against Germany
nbc_pst_usmntolypreview_240726.jpg
USMNT’s three keys to victory v. New Zealand

Watch Now

Tucker: Prescott's deal hinges on playoff success

July 26, 2024 10:44 AM
Ross Tucker joins Dan Patrick to discuss contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott, saying a deal is dependent on the 30-year-old's playoff success next season.
nbc_pftpm_blackmon_240725.jpg
4:19
Vikings CB Blackmon tears ACL at practice
nbc_pftpm_guardiancaps_240725.jpg
4:33
Guardian Caps appear to be NFL game ready
cjstroudmailbag.jpg
19:52
PFT Mailbag: Could Texans have a fall off in 2024?
nbc_pftpm_williams_240725.jpg
4:07
Williams holding out of 49ers training camp
nbc_pftpm_sundaynight_240725.jpg
6:19
NFL files brief attacking Sunday Ticket verdict
nbc_pftpm_rodgers_240725.jpg
6:50
Florio: Jets overhyped Rodgers’ Egypt trip
nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
3:26
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
11:31
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
4:38
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach
nbc_pftpm_tua_240724.jpg
5:48
Tua’s contract situation with Dolphins is ‘fluid’
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_240724.jpg
14:02
Foreseeing NFL coaching hot seats, franchise tags
nbc_dps_dpon18gamenflschedule_240724.jpg
8:51
NFL adding 18th game likely still years away
