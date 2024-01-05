NFL 2023 Week 18 injury report roundup: Keenan Allen, Joey Bosa won’t play for Chargers

The final week of the 2023 NFL season gets underway with the Steelers and the Ravens on Saturday afternoon and then continues with 14 more games before wrapping up with the Bills and Dolphins on Sunday night. All 32 teams have turned in their final injury reports of the week and all the news from those reports they can all be found here.

Steelers at Ravens (Saturday)

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee), LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral), and S Trenton Thompson (neck) are questionable for the Steelers.

The Ravens ruled out WR Odell Beckham (not injury related - resting player, coach decision), LB Malik Harrison (groin), CB Marlon Humphrey (calf), QB Lamar Jackson (not injury related - resting player, coach decision), S Daryl Worley (ankle, shoulder), and G Kevin Zeitler (knee, quadricep). WR Zay Flowers (calf) is listed as doubtful while CB Ronald Darby (illness), S Kyle Hamilton (knee), CB Arthur Maulet (hip), CB Brandon Stephens (ankle), WR Tylan Wallace (knee), and S Ar’Darius Washington (pectoral) are all questionable.

Texans at Colts (Saturday)

The Texans will play without WR Noah Brown (back) and DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle). DE Will Anderson (ankle), FB Andrew Beck (calf), DT Maliek Collins (hip), DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle), T Laremy Tunsil (groin), and WR Robert Woods (hip) are their questionable players.

C Ryan Kelly (ankle), CB Chris Lammons (ankle), CB Kenny Moore (back), RB Zack Moss (forearm), G Quenton Nelson (ankle), and T Braden Smith (knee) are all considered questionable for the Colts.

Buccaneers at Panthers

The Buccaneers listed QB Baker Mayfield (ribs), LB K.J. Britt (calf), CB Carlton Davis (concussion), WR Rakim Jarrett (quadricep), TE Ko Kieft (shoulder), and WR Trey Palmer (hip) as questionable, but head coach Todd Bowles said all of them are set to play. DT Mike Greene (calf) won’t be activated this week.

LB Marquis Haynes (concussion) is out for the Panthers. G Cade Mays (finger) and K Eddy Pineiro (right hamstring) are listed as doubtful while LB Tae Davis (illness) and CB Jaycee Horn (toe) are listed as questionable.

Browns at Bengals

Browns WR Amari Cooper (not injury related - resting player, heel), CB Mike Ford (calf), DE Myles Garrett (shoulder), K Dustin Hopkins (left hamstring), CB Greg Newsome (knee), and S Juan Thornhill (calf) have been ruled out. QB Joe Flacco also won’t play. P Corey Bojorquez (left quadricep), WR Marquise Goodwin (knee), LB Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), and WR Elijah Moore (concussion) are questionable.

WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) is doubtful for the Bengals. CB Chidobe Awuzie (shoulder, calf) and CB Jalen Davis (groin) are their questionable players.

Vikings at Lions

CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder), S Theo Jackson (toe), CB Byron Murphy (knee), WR Jalen Nailor (concussion), T Brian O’Neill (ankle), and DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle) won’t play for the Vikings. T Christian Darrisaw (illness) and G Ed Ingram (shoulder) are questionable.

The Lions will play without LB James Houston (ankle), WR Jameson Williams (ankle, illness), and TE Brock Wright (hip) on Sunday. S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (pectoral), DT Benito Jones (illness), and DT Alim McNeill (knee) are questionable.

Jets at Patriots

G Jake Hanson (concussion), QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles), TE Jeremy Ruckert (concussion), and QB Zach Wilson (concussion) won’t play for the Jets. G Wes Schweitzer (calf) is doubtful.

Patriots T Trent Brown (illness) and TE Hunter Henry (knee) are out. DT Christian Barmore (knee), TE Pharaoh Brown (ribs), CB Myles Bryant (illness), LB Anfernee Jennings (knee), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), CB Jalen Mills (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (ribs), S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring), WR Matt Slater (hamstring), LB Jahlani Tavai (tooth), WR Tyquan Thornton (ankle), and CB Shaun Wade (hip) make up their questionable group.

Falcons at Saints

Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke (ankle) is listed as questionable along with DE Zach Harrison (knee) and CB Mike Hughes (concussion). LB Troy Andersen (pectoral), C Drew Dalman (ankle), and S DeMarcco Hellams (concussion) are out.

TE Juwan Johnson (chest), RB Alvin Kamara (ankle), RB Kendre Miller (ankle, illness), WR A.T. Perry (illness), DT Khalen Saunders (concussion), LB Nephi Sewell (knee), and DE Payton Turner (toe) are all questionable for the Saints. CB Lonnie Johnson (knee) and T Landon Young (knee) have been ruled out.

Jaguars at Titans

WR Zay Jones (knee, hamstring), WR Christian Kirk (groin), and QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder, left finger) are the Jaguars’ questionable players for Sunday.

QB Will Levis (foot) is listed as questionable, but Ryan Tannehill will start for the Titans. C Daniel Brunskill (ankle), T Jaelyn Duncan (neck), LB Caleb Murphy (shoulder), TE Kevin Rader (hip) are also questionable. WR Colton Dowell (knee), CB Caleb Farley (back), CB Anthony Kendall (knee), and DE T.K. McLendon (shoulder) are out

Seahawks at Cardinals

The Seahawks won’t have DE Mario Edwards (knee), G Phil Haynes (toe), T Abraham Lucas (knee), and RB Kenny McIntosh (thumb) on Sunday. LB Nick Bellore (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), T Jason Peters (foot), and DT Jarran Reed (knee) are listed as questionable.

CB Garrett Williams (ankle) is out for the Cardinals. S Andre Chachere (shoulder), LB Victor Dimukeje (foot), DT Leki Fotu (hand), LB Dennis Gardeck (knee), WR Zach Pascal (hamstring), and G Elijah Wilkinson (illness) make up their questionable group.

Bears at Packers

WR Darnell Mooney (concussion) is out for the Bears. CB Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) is considered doubtful and CB Kyler Gordon (calf), RB Khalil Herbert (back, not injury related - personal matter), TE Cole Kmet (knee), C Lucas Patrick (calf), and LS Patrick Scales (foot) are all questionable.

Packers RB A.J. Dillon (thumb, neck) and S Rudy Ford (hamstring) are out. LB Isaiah McDuffie (concussion, neck) is their lone doubtful player while G Elgton Jenkins (knee, ankle), TE Luke Musgrave (kidney), WR Jayden Reed (chest), LB Preston Smith (ankle), T Luke Tenuta (ankle), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest), and RB Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) are all questionable.

Chiefs at Chargers

WR Rashee Rice (hamstring), T Donovan Smith (neck), CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf), and WR Kadarius Toney (hip, ankle) have been ruled out for Chiefs. QB Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is listed as doubtful, but head coach Andy Reid said he won’t play. LB Nick Bolton (wrist, abdomen), DE Michael Danna (coaching decision), DE George Karlaftis (coaching decision), CB Trent McDuffie (shoulder), and RB Isiah Pacheco (quadricep, shoulder) are questionable.

WR Keenan Allen (heel), DE Joey Bosa (foot), LB Justin Hollins (shoulder), and DT Nicholas Williams (shoulder) are out for the Chargers. G Zion Johnson (neck) and LB Kenneth Murray (shoulder) are listed as doubtful while CB Deane Leonard (heel), LB Tanner Muse (knee), TE Stone Smartt (shoulder), and DE Tuli Tuipulotu (ankle) are considered questionable.

Broncos at Raiders

TE Chris Manhertz (illness) and T Mike McGlinchey (ribs) won’t be active for the Broncos.

The Raiders will close out the season without RB Josh Jacobs (quadricep) and TE Michael Mayer (toe). T Thayer Munford (knee, illness) is doubtful. CB Brandon Facyson (illness) and FB Jakob Johnson (back) are questionable to play.

Eagles at Giants

CB Darius Slay (knee) and WR DeVonta Smith (ankle) are out for the Eagles. RB D’Andre Swift (illness) is questionable.

The Giants ruled S Jason Pinnock (toe) out and they listed CB Deonte Banks (shoulder) as doubtful. C John Michael Schmitz (shin) is their lone questionable player.

Rams at 49ers

Rams DT Aaron Donald (coach’s decision), TE Tyler Higbee (shoulder), LB Ernest Jones (coach’s decision), WR Cooper Kupp (coach’s decision), T Joseph Noteboom (foot), QB Matthew Stafford (coach’s decision), and RB Kyren Williams (coach’s decision) are all set to miss the game after being listed as doubtful. CB Duke Shelley (hamstring) has been ruled out.

DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee), S Ji’Ayir Brown (knee), TE Ross Dwelley (ankle), S Tashaun Gipson (quadricep), RB Christian McCaffrey (calf), and CB Ambry Thomas (hand) are out for the 49ers. C Jon Feliciano (back), WR Danny Gray (shoulder), WR Jauan Jennings (concussion), and WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib) are listed as questionable.

Cowboys at Commanders

DE Dorance Armstrong (ankle), C Tyler Biadasz (illness), DE Chauncey Golston (illness), DT Johnathan Hankins (knee, ankle), S Malik Hooker (ankle, illness), G Tyler Smith (foot), and S Juanyeh Thomas (illness) are all questionable for the Cowboys.

The Commanders ruled out DT Jonathan Allen (knee), CB Tariq Castro-Fields (shoulder), CB Kendall Fuller (knee), and CB Christian Holmes (concussion). S Kamren Curl (quadricep), DE Casey Toohill (shoulder), and T Andrew Wylie (elbow) are their questionable players.

Bills at Dolphins

C Mitch Morse (illness) is the only Bills player with a designation and he’s listed as questionable.

LB Bradley Chubb (knee) and CB Xavien Howard (foot) are out for the Dolphins. LB Jerome Baker (knee), RB Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle), and WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle) are all questionable for the AFC East title game.