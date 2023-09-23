Here you will find Manchester United player ratings from all of their Premier League games this season.

Via our friends at FotMob, plus our own analysis, we will provide the Manchester United player ratings for each of their 38 games in the 2023-24 season.

Matchweek 5: Manchester United 1-3 Brighton - Recap, highlights

Matchweek 4: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United - Recap, highlights

Matchweek 3: Manchester United 3-2 Nottingham Forest - Recap, highlights

Matchweek 2: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United - Recap, highlights