Manchester United player ratings

  
Published September 23, 2023 10:06 AM

Here you will find Manchester United player ratings from all of their Premier League games this season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Via our friends at FotMob, plus our own analysis, we will provide the Manchester United player ratings for each of their 38 games in the 2023-24 season.

Matchweek 5: Manchester United 1-3 Brighton - Recap, highlights

Manchester United vs Brighton player ratings

FotMob.com

Matchweek 4: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United - Recap, highlights

Arsenal v Man United.png

Matchweek 3: Manchester United 3-2 Nottingham Forest - Recap, highlights

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest.png

Matchweek 2: Tottenham 2-0 Manchester United - Recap, highlights

Tottenham vs Manchester United player ratings.png

Matchweek 1: Manchester United 1-0 Wolves - Recap, highlights

Manchester United vs Wolves