Premier League preseason schedule: Dates, calendar, summer tours

The Premier League preseason schedule ahead of the 2023-24 season looks very tasty as there are some intriguing summer tours lined up.

Of course, the first-ever Premier League Summer Series is coming to the USA with six teams playing nine games in five cities, and you can watch all of that action across our platforms here at NBC Sports by clicking on the link above.



Plenty of PL giants are heading to play elsewhere in the USA, Asia and Australia as the Premier League preseason schedule has now turned into a truly global celebration.

Below is the full Premier League preseason schedule, with details via the Premier League, as you can see where teams will be heading off to all over the globe this summer.

Arsenal

19 July v MLS All-Stars (Washington DC)

22 July v Man Utd (New York)

26 July v Barcelona (Los Angeles)

Aston Villa

Premier League Summer Series in USA

23 July v Newcastle (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

26 July v Fulham (Exploria Stadium, Orlando)

30 July v Brentford (FedExField, Landover, Maryland)

Brentford

Premier League Summer Series in USA

23 July v Fulham (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

26 July v Brighton (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

30 July v Aston Villa (FedExField, Landover, Maryland)

Brighton

Premier League Summer Series in USA

22 July v Chelsea (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

26 July v Brentford (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

28 July v Newcastle (Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey)

Chelsea

19 July v Wrexham (North Carolina)

2 August v Dortmund (Chicago)

Premier League Summer Series in USA

22 July v Brighton (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

26 July v Newcastle (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

30 July v Fulham (FedExField, Landover, Maryland)

Crystal Palace

26 July v Millonarios (Chicago)

30 July v Sevilla (Detroit)

Fulham

Premier League Summer Series in USA

23 July v Brentford (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

26 July v Aston Villa (Exploria Stadium, Orlando)

30 July v Chelsea (FedExField, Landover, Maryland)

Leicester City

23 July v Spurs (Bangkok)

30 July v Liverpool (Singapore)

Liverpool

30 July v Leicester (Singapore)

2 August v Bayern Munich (Singapore)

Manchester City

23 July v Yokohama F Marinos (Tokyo)

26 July v Bayern Munich (Tokyo)

30 July v Atletico Madrid (Seoul)

Manchester United

12 July v Leeds (Oslo)

19 July v Lyon (Edinburgh)

22 July v Arsenal (New York)

25 July v Wrexham (San Diego)

26 July v Real Madrid (Houston)

30 July v Dortmund (Las Vegas)

Newcastle

18 July v Rangers (Ibrox Stadium)

Premier League Summer Series in USA

23 July v Aston Villa (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

26 July v Chelsea (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

28 July v Brighton (Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey)

Tottenham

18 July v West Ham (Perth)

23 July v Leicester (Bangkok)

26 July v Roma (Singapore)

West Ham

15 July v Perth Glory (Perth)

18 July v Spurs (Perth)

Wolves

26 July v Celtic (Suwon)

29 July v Roma (Incheon)

