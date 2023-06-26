 Skip navigation
Premier League preseason schedule: Dates, calendar, summer tours

  
Published June 26, 2023 02:00 PM
Alan Shearer chats about his interactions with American soccer fans, the growth of the Premier League in the U.S. and what he&#039;s looking forward to at the Summer Series (tickets go on general sale on April 26).

The Premier League preseason schedule ahead of the 2023-24 season looks very tasty as there are some intriguing summer tours lined up.

[ LIVE: Watch Premier League Summer Series in the USA ]

Of course, the first-ever Premier League Summer Series is coming to the USA with six teams playing nine games in five cities, and you can watch all of that action across our platforms here at NBC Sports by clicking on the link above.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Plenty of PL giants are heading to play elsewhere in the USA, Asia and Australia as the Premier League preseason schedule has now turned into a truly global celebration.

[ TRANSFER NEWS: Arsenal | Liverpool | Chelsea | Tottenham | Man City | Man United ]

Below is the full Premier League preseason schedule, with details via the Premier League, as you can see where teams will be heading off to all over the globe this summer.

Arsenal

19 July v MLS All-Stars (Washington DC)
22 July v Man Utd (New York)
26 July v Barcelona (Los Angeles)

Aston Villa

Premier League Summer Series in USA
23 July v Newcastle (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)
26 July v Fulham (Exploria Stadium, Orlando)
30 July v Brentford (FedExField, Landover, Maryland)

Brentford

Premier League Summer Series in USA
23 July v Fulham (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)
26 July v Brighton (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
30 July v Aston Villa (FedExField, Landover, Maryland)

Brighton

Premier League Summer Series in USA
22 July v Chelsea (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)
26 July v Brentford (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
28 July v Newcastle (Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey)

Chelsea

19 July v Wrexham (North Carolina)
2 August v Dortmund (Chicago)

Premier League Summer Series in USA
22 July v Brighton (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)
26 July v Newcastle (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
30 July v Fulham (FedExField, Landover, Maryland)

Crystal Palace

26 July v Millonarios (Chicago)
30 July v Sevilla (Detroit)

Fulham

Premier League Summer Series in USA
23 July v Brentford (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)
26 July v Aston Villa (Exploria Stadium, Orlando)
30 July v Chelsea (FedExField, Landover, Maryland)

Leicester City

23 July v Spurs (Bangkok)
30 July v Liverpool (Singapore)

Liverpool

30 July v Leicester (Singapore)
2 August v Bayern Munich (Singapore)

Manchester City

23 July v Yokohama F Marinos (Tokyo)
26 July v Bayern Munich (Tokyo)
30 July v Atletico Madrid (Seoul)

Manchester United

12 July v Leeds (Oslo)
19 July v Lyon (Edinburgh)
22 July v Arsenal (New York)
25 July v Wrexham (San Diego)
26 July v Real Madrid (Houston)
30 July v Dortmund (Las Vegas)

Newcastle

18 July v Rangers (Ibrox Stadium)

Premier League Summer Series in USA
23 July v Aston Villa (Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)
26 July v Chelsea (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)
28 July v Brighton (Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey)

Tottenham

18 July v West Ham (Perth)
23 July v Leicester (Bangkok)
26 July v Roma (Singapore)

West Ham

15 July v Perth Glory (Perth)
18 July v Spurs (Perth)

Wolves

26 July v Celtic (Suwon)
29 July v Roma (Incheon)

