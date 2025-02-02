Deadline Day is looming large over the Premier League as a few teams showed some serious problems and one (cough Arsenal) may’ve underscored the title opportunity in front of them.

Manchester United’s misfit attacking pieces, Man City’s lack of a (second) midfield hard man, and the idea of this Arsenal with a healthy and lethal center forward are fascinating discussion points after the first nine matches of Week 24 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Still to come: Chelsea look to take advantage of losses from Newcastle and Man City and move into the top four by beating old boss Graham Potter and West Ham at Stamford Bridge on Monday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network, streaming online via NBC.com).

Three big things we learned from Week 24 of the 2024-25 Premier League season

Ruben Amorim’s anemic attackers add emphasis to Deadline Day

Manchester United 0-2 Crystal Palace

Never overreact to just one game, sure, but if Manchester United had any doubt about their season’s hopes then Sunday’s showing should spur them over the line on Monday before the transfer window door does its proverbial slamming shut. Ruben Amorim’s attack demands two creative central midfielder types and a clinical finisher. He has one of the former in Bruno Fernandes — maybe two if Mason Mount is healthy — and so far no good in terms of Rasmus Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee, or Sunday’s false nine Kobbie Mainoo as an elite finisher. Maybe Amad Diallo could move inside as Amorim adds proper wingbacks, but — and we know this sounds dire and hyperbolic — United’s season might be fit for the trash heap if he doesn’t provide Amorim with an elite attacker by Monday. — Nick Mendola

Extended HLs: Man United v. Crystal Palace MWK 24 Relive Crystal Palace's visit to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in a critical Matchweek 24 showdown.

Graduation day for Mikel Arteta

Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City

While there’s no question that this Manchester City team is not a great vintage in either form or health, the way Arsenal showcased its versatility under Mikel Arteta was eye-opening even for his biggest supporters. A well-disciplined press helped the Gunners get ahead of City. They then searched for the second but in a calculated way that wasn’t simply hunkering down, though that was soon demanded as City grabbed hold of the game for the better part of the first half and equalized through Savinho setting up Haaland in the second half. That’s when Arsenal showed it is full of mettle and wisdom, quickly retaking the lead and then pounding away at City the minute they sniffed weakness. City veteran John Stones seemed bewildered in his post-match interview and that wasn’t a matter of “woe is me” as much as it was a representative of a team that went from more-likely winner to well-and-truly beaten within a span of a dozen minutes or so. Now imagine if Arteta had a lethal center forward finishing chances. With Bukayo Saka coming back, those are some serious winter reinforcements as Arsenal is one of the few teams left with a chance of seizing this season without a true, unstoppable Premier League title threat. — Nick Mendola

Arsenal 'went to a whole new level' v. Man City Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Arsenal's dominant victory against Manchester City at the Emirates.

Moyes working his magic as Toffees feed Beto

Everton 4-0 Leicester City

It was clear that Everton looked to exploit Leicester’s defensive high line and they did it superbly as new-old boss David Moyes highlighted a weakness and his side exploited it masterfully. Three long balls over the heart of Leicester’s defense were pounced upon and finished ruthlessly by Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto in the first half and the job was done early on. Beto in particular was excellent as he grabbed his chance to be the first-choice striker with both hands with Dominic Calvert-Lewin out injured for a long spell. Beto took both his goals calmly, was a real nuisance with his body, and Everton played it up to him time and time again with Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye, and Doucoure a huge threat when running off the big forward to pick up loose balls. It’s a simplistic way to play but Moyes has perfected it over the years and three wins from his first four games in charge have considerably eased relegation fears. There’s a new stadium almost ready and new owners aiming to spend big in the summer with PSR issues a thing of the past — there is a bright future ahead for Everton. The name of David Moyes was sung loud and clear by Everton’s fans throughout the game on Saturday and it’s clear he will have a huge impact on their new beginning. Sometimes a manager and a club just work and Everton and Moyes are the perfect example. — Joe Prince-Wright

Beto's brace boosts Everton's lead to 3-0 Beto bags his brace with a lovely finish around the goalkeeper to make it 3-0 for the Toffees against Leicester City at Goodison Park.

