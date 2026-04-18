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PL Update: Spurs' relegation fears worsen
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps look back on an action-packed Day 1 of the Tampa Bay Fan Fest that saw Spurs surrender a late equalizer to Brighton at home, Man United pick up all three points against Chelsea, and more.
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PL Update: Spurs’ relegation fears worsen
PL Update: Spurs' relegation fears worsen
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps look back on an action-packed Day 1 of the Tampa Bay Fan Fest that saw Spurs surrender a late equalizer to Brighton at home, Man United pick up all three points against Chelsea, and more.
Premier League Tampa Bay Fan Fest: Day 1 recap
Premier League Tampa Bay Fan Fest: Day 1 recap
Enjoy the sights and sounds from Day 1 of the Premier League Fan Fest at Armature Works in Tampa Bay, Florida.
Man United exploit Chelsea’s weaknesses in win
Man United exploit Chelsea's weaknesses in win
Rebecca Lowe, Alan Shearer, and the rest of the chaps react to Manchester United digging deep to hold onto a 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 33.
Reactions from Spurs’ ‘deflating’ draw v. Brighton
Reactions from Spurs' 'deflating' draw v. Brighton
Rebecca Lowe and the chaps share their takeaways from Spurs' heartbreaking 2-2 draw with Brighton, where the Seagulls snatched a 95th-minute equalizer away from home.
Cunha drills Manchester United ahead of Chelsea
Cunha drills Manchester United ahead of Chelsea
Bruno Fernandes picks out Matheus Cunha inside the box to fire Manchester United 1-0 ahead of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man United Matchweek 33
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Man United Matchweek 33
Watch full-match highlights from Manchester United's visit to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea in Matchweek 33.
Rutter powers Brighton level in 95th minute
Rutter powers Brighton level in 95th minute
It's heartbreak for Spurs as Georginio Rutter drills Brighton level at 2-2 late in the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brighton Matchweek 33
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brighton Matchweek 33
Relive full-match highlights from Brighton's thriller with Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 33.
Mitoma’s thunderous volley brings Brighton level
Mitoma's thunderous volley brings Brighton level
Kaoru Mitoma doesn't need a touch as he unleashes a venomous first-time strike into the back of the net to bring Brighton back to level terms with Spurs.