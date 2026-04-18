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IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix results, points: Acura breaks through for victory from pole
PGA: RBC Heritage - Third Round
Matt Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start and leads Scheffler by 3 shots at Hilton Head
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Francisco Lindor, New York Mets lose their 10th straight game, fall 4-2 to Clubs

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HLs: Kennard scores 27 in Game 1 win over Rockets
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Florio: Lawrence trade ‘isn’t a Bengals move’
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Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’

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Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA Long Beach Grand Prix results, points: Acura breaks through for victory from pole
PGA: RBC Heritage - Third Round
Matt Fitzpatrick overcomes slow start and leads Scheffler by 3 shots at Hilton Head
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs
Francisco Lindor, New York Mets lose their 10th straight game, fall 4-2 to Clubs

Top Clips

nbc_nba_kennardcomp_260418.jpg
HLs: Kennard scores 27 in Game 1 win over Rockets
nbc_pft_dexterlawrenceiitrade_260418.jpg
Florio: Lawrence trade ‘isn’t a Bengals move’
nbc_golf_scheffler_260418.jpg
Scheffler on Woodland: He’s ‘inspirational’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
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