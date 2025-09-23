 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4 of 2025 season
WNBA: Playoffs-Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces
Wilson scores 25 points as Aces even WNBA semifinal series at 1-1 with blowout win over Fever
WNBA: Playoffs-Phoenix Mercury at Minnesota Lynx
Mercury snap back from 20-point deficit to beat Lynx 89-83 in OT and even WNBA semifinal series

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart2_250924.jpg
Davis-Woodhall pulls curtain back on mental health
nbc_wnba_taradaviswoodhallpart1_250924.jpg
Davis-Woodhall focused on ATHLOS after Worlds gold
nbc_golf_larrynelsonintv_250924.jpg
Nelson: Ryder Cup ‘still the same’ at its core

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Premier LeagueManchester CityReigan Heskey

Reigan
Heskey

Latest News

Wrexham v Reading - Carabao Cup Third Round
League Cup 2025-26 third round schedule, fixtures, results, dates
Port Vale v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Third Round
Port Vale 0-2 Arsenal: Eze’s first goal helps Gunners through to League Cup 4th round
Liverpool v Southampton - Carabao Cup Third Round
Giovanni Leoni injury update — Liverpool teen center back reportedly tears ACL
Ipswich Town FC v Tottenham Hotspur FC - Premier League
Premier League injury news, 2025-26 season: Club-by-club injuries, suspensions, latest updates
Manchester United v ACF Fiorentina - Pre-Season Friendly
Premier League 2025-26 fixtures: Dates, schedule, how to watch live
Manchester United v Chelsea - Premier League
How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Chelsea FC v Brighton & Hove Albion FC - Premier League
How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction
Leeds United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
How to watch Leeds vs Bournemouth live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction
Liverpool v Southampton - Carabao Cup Third Round
Liverpool 2-1 Southampton: Isak, Ekitike score as Reds hold off Saints in League Cup
Lincoln City v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Lincoln City 1-2 Chelsea: Blues advance in League Cup after second-half comeback
Man City 'looked comfortable' out of possession
September 23, 2025 02:17 PM
The Generation xG crew examines Manchester City's unique tactical setup in a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.
Up Next
nbc_plp_genxg_arsmc_250923.jpg
15:08
Man City ‘looked comfortable’ out of possession
Now Playing
nbc_plp_muchelsea_250923.jpg
14:51
Did Maresca overreact against Man United?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_supergab_250923.jpg
7:09
PL RAW: Martinelli scores dramatic late equalizer
Now Playing
nbc_pl_netbustersmw5_250923.jpg
25:34
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 5
Now Playing
nbc_plp_genxg_gravenberch_250923.jpg
7:30
Gravenberch was ‘world class’ against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robs_potteremerypereira_250922.jpg
7:19
PL Managers ‘under pressure’ after Matchweek 5
Now Playing
GettyImages-2236399926_copy.jpg
9:17
Gravenberch ‘the whole package’ for Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robs_amorim_250922.jpg
10:10
Man United ‘forced the issue’ against Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robs_martinelli_250922.jpg
13:13
Should Arsenal have regrets about Man City draw?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsnewars_250922.jpg
2:52
Arsenal lineup will be ‘fascinating’ v. Newcastle
Now Playing