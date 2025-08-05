Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa's QB room

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brewers’ successful promotion could result in more alumni home-run derby events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Derrick Henry fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Guardians reliever Nic Enright, battling lymphoma, earns emotional first save
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Brewers’ successful promotion could result in more alumni home-run derby events
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Derrick Henry fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Guardians reliever Nic Enright, battling lymphoma, earns emotional first save
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Ferentz excited about additions to Iowa's QB room
August 5, 2025 02:36 PM
Kirk Ferentz chats with Todd Blackledge about the improvement he's looking for in Iowa's offense, his coaching philosophy and more.
Related Videos
13:31
Fleck: CFP ‘has to be expectation’ for Minnesota
10:23
Riley: USC ‘uniquely positioned’ to contend
01:57
Wait to bet Kansas State’s Big 12 odds, win total
10:31
Cignetti on why Indiana must ‘eliminate the noise’
01:50
Big 12 champion race ‘wide open’ this season
11:25
Fisch: Keeping ‘big three’ was huge for Huskies
08:24
Fickell: Badgers must play complementary football
10:03
Nebraska’s Rhule: I ‘want [Raiola] to be himself’
10:33
Moore: ‘It’s awesome’ being 2-0 against Ohio State
13:14
Illinois coach Bielema: ‘Expectations are earned’
02:07
Anticipate FSU to get ‘back on track’ this season
01:53
How many ACC teams will qualify for the CFP?
05:08
Iamaleava reflects on transferring from Tennessee
10:07
Oregon’s Lanning: Big Ten is CFB’s best conference
04:10
Downs embraces leadership role at Ohio State
06:03
Day: Buckeyes must ‘focus on right now’
02:15
Miami has value at +200 to make CFP
02:06
Clemson ‘a good bet’ to go over wins this season
02:14
Clemson among best bets to win ACC Championship
09:06
Unpacking Petitti’s comments on CFP format
05:54
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
03:38
Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
01:53
Illinois ‘worth a flyer’ to make CFP in 2025
02:06
Michigan a value bet to win Big Ten, make CFP
02:12
Oregon a ‘no to make playoff’ in 2025
02:15
Will a Big Ten team go winless in-conference?
02:15
How many Big Ten teams will make the CFP?
02:13
Target Penn State’s win total, fade title odds
02:27
Wait to bet on Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds
Latest Clips
01:35
Monitor Nats’ Cavalli before adding in fantasy
01:20
Finnegan roaring with Tigers since being acquired
01:22
How Muncy’s return, Edman’s injury impact fantasy
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
01:36
Rattler has ‘momentum’ over Shough in QB battle
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
05:38
Blumenherst on importance of U.S. Women’s Amateur
07:55
FedExCup Playoffs about ‘survival’ for Morikawa
15:46
Sharpe: I didn’t play football for HOF accolades
08:52
Young making his move toward Ryder Cup case
07:46
Rory to skip FedEx St. Jude Championship
08:37
Bradley must ‘focus solely’ on Ryder Cup captaincy
10:57
Mahan details his role in Happy Gilmore 2
07:44
Analyzing the high-stakes nature of FedEx St. Jude
02:09
Smith, Williams’ close odds for Biletnikoff Award
01:48
Back Lynx to cover spread vs. Storm
02:01
Fade Barkley, others at top of OPOY market
02:18
Steelers, Rodgers futures are ‘correctly priced’
02:12
Eye Bucks’ win total, fade Eastern Conference odds
17:42
Texans, Pats, Jets are Simms’ 2025 surprise teams
03:01
Schwarber should be recognized as MVP candidate
06:34
Texas ‘pumped’ about potential of Manning in 2025
07:15
Son’s incredible journey to Spurs & PL legend
09:49
Realistic look at Hunter on both sides of the ball
05:13
Johnson addresses ‘sloppy’ Bears’ offense
02:02
McCarthy to play Vikings’ preseason opener
03:51
Parsons ‘might have to go scorched earth’ on DAL
02:56
Bridgewater reportedly expected to sign with Bucs
03:58
Cowboys are favorite for Parsons’ next team
04:58
Payton confident Broncos can win Super Bowl LX
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue