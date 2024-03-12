Watch Now
TPC lures you into playing the 'hero's shot'
Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard discuss comments from Jordan Spieth heading into The Players Championship, analyzing what makes the course so difficult for golfers.
AimPoint helping golfers become more ‘relaxed’
AimPoint was designed as a method of reading and interpreting the green, allowing golfers to become more relaxed when they're on the course.
Scheffler always able to ‘figure out’ his golf
Ryan Lavner provides insight into a conversation with Scottie Scheffler, citing the reminder of being able to always "figure out" his golf and the hyper-focus on his weakness despite his greatness.
Debating state of prestige, field size on PGA Tour
Golf Central debates the level of prestige entering The Players Championship and if the impact of not having players like Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka playing, as well as the state of field sizes on the PGA Tour.
Wagner inspects the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass
Johnson Wagner gives an insight into the 17th hole on TPC Sawgrass’ Stadium Course, which is one of the most memorable holes in all of professional golf.
HLs: Best shots from Arnold Palmer Invitational
Relive some of the best shots and moments from all of the action at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in Orlando.
‘Demands’ of The Players make it a premier event
The Golf Central crew discusses their expectations for The Players Championship, analyzing the significance of the event what makes TPC Sawgrass such a difficult place to play.
Golf world reacts to Scheffler’s Bay Hill victory
Rory McIlroy, Will Zalatoris, Wyndham Clark and the Golf Central crew react to Scottie Scheffler’s convincing win at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Highlights: Scheffler demolishes field at Bay Hill
Watch Scottie Scheffler's fourth round highlights from his victory at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, where he separated himself from the field with a convincing win.
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API
Rory McIlroy didn't have "any momentum" entering the back-nine, but turned his third round in the right direction on No. 10 to enter the hunt ahead of the final day of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.