Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 All-American Micah Bell from The Kinkaid School in Texas has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit
MX RedBud Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek.JPG
Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek with illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 14

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Will Giants’ Barkley get ‘the’ contract?
nbc_dps_frankisolainterview_230713.jpg
What does LeBron mean by ‘cheating the game’?
nbc_nascar_mm_nascarhof_230713.jpg
Johnson a top nominee for 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 All-American Micah Bell from The Kinkaid School in Texas has verbally committed to the University of Notre Dame.
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 16 Micah Bell, incoming freshman cornerback, speedy four-star recruit
MX RedBud Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek.JPG
Jett Reynolds will miss Spring Creek with illness
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_bte_alcarazdjokovic_230712.jpg
Betting Wimbledon: Wake ‘n Cash - July 14

Top Clips

nbcs_edge_saquonbarkley_230713.jpg
Will Giants’ Barkley get ‘the’ contract?
nbc_dps_frankisolainterview_230713.jpg
What does LeBron mean by ‘cheating the game’?
nbc_nascar_mm_nascarhof_230713.jpg
Johnson a top nominee for 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Genesis Scottish Open, Round 1

July 13, 2023 02:47 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the Genesis Scottish Open.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rorymcilroy_230712.jpg
7:59
McIlroy a ‘clear favorite’ at Open Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_whanstevenson_230712.jpg
5:31
Whan, Stevenson highlight Adaptive Open influence
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jodibalsam_230712.jpg
8:03
PGA Tour-PIF subcommittee hearing analysis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_playerreactions_230712.jpg
6:44
Lynch: Golfers ‘suspicious’ of PGA Tour-LIV deal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_rexhit_230712.jpg
6:15
Hoggard captures players’ reactions to PIF hearing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rexintv_230711.jpg
3:56
Assessing player reactions to Senate hearing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_blumenthalintv_230711.jpg
10:44
Sen. Blumenthal: ‘American people learned a lot’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_allenintv_230711.jpg
6:32
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_diazreaction_230711.jpg
3:52
Diaz: ‘More threat’ to PGA Tour with no deal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_deskreaction_230711.jpg
2:38
Lynch: ‘Bad day’ for PGA Tour as institution
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_hearinganalysis_230711.jpg
7:01
Congress doesn’t have authority to prevent merger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_ohtprincipal_porterkingintv_230711.jpg
6:00
How Porter-King supports Hawaii’s female golfers
Now Playing