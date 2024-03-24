 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
Top 10 Prospects: March 25
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
  • Christopher Crawford
    ,
NBA: Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers
Basketball Pickups: Spencer Dinwiddie flourishes in spot start
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round-Houston vs Texas A&amp;M
Houston gives top 8 seeds clean sweep to Sweet 16, holding off Aggies 100-95

Top Clips

nbc_golf_maltanicarrymoreweight_240324.jpg
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
nbc_gc_youngsoundandreaction_240324.jpg
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
nbc_gc_maltanireaction_240324.jpg
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship

Watch Now

Yuan chips in three times in Valspar Champ. Rd. 4

March 24, 2024 03:53 PM
Watch the astounding three chip ins by Carl Yuan in the final round of the Valspar Championship.
nbc_golf_maltanicarrymoreweight_240324.jpg
5:41
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
nbc_gc_youngsoundandreaction_240324.jpg
5:21
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
nbc_gc_maltanireaction_240324.jpg
3:16
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_gc_valsparmalnatihl_240324.jpg
6:07
Highlights: Malnati wins Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_valsparrnd4ehl_240324.jpg
8:01
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_valsparmalnatiintv_240324.jpg
2:28
Malnati emotional after second-ever PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_valsparyuanchips_240324.jpg
1:11
Yuan chips in three times in Valspar Champ. Rd. 4
nbc_golf_justinthomasreax_240323.jpg
3:32
Evaluating Thomas’ struggles at Valspar
nbc_golf_keithmitchellreax_240323.jpg
6:35
Mitchell ‘impressive’ at Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_penske_240323.jpg
1:23
Confident Mitchell vaults atop Valspar leaderboard
nbc_golf_valsparbestshotsrd3_240323.jpg
2:58
Best shots from Valspar Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_valsparrd3hl_240324.jpg
12:30
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
