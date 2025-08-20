Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Misc for Preview.jpg
Budds Creek Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Clemson at Texas
2025 SEC Football Betting: Contenders, Playoff odds, team overview, players to watch, and win totals
Montana v Missouri State
Missouri State and Delaware are making a historic, risky leap to FBS amid college sports upheaval

Top Clips

nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250820.jpg
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Misc for Preview.jpg
Budds Creek Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Clemson at Texas
2025 SEC Football Betting: Contenders, Playoff odds, team overview, players to watch, and win totals
Montana v Missouri State
Missouri State and Delaware are making a historic, risky leap to FBS amid college sports upheaval

Top Clips

nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250820.jpg
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: The Creator Classic at East Lake

August 20, 2025 06:58 PM
Watch some of the biggest golf content creators take on East Lake Golf Course in the Creator Classic.
Up Next
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamp_250820.jpg
1:13
Scheffler returns to East Lake to defend title
Now Playing
nbc_golf_paulazingerspeech_250819.jpg
22:58
Azinger wants to give families a ‘hand up’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250818.jpg
1:39
How Scheffler climbed BMW Championship leaderboard
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerhighlights_250817.jpg
8:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwfinalroundhlsv2_250817.jpg
19:45
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerchipin17_250817.jpg
1:43
Scheffler nails clutch chip on 17 at the BMW
Now Playing
nbc_golf_fleetwoodputt_250817.jpg
1:26
10-second rule bodes well for Fleetwood
Now Playing
golfmovingdaypenskethumbnail.jpg
1:42
MacIntyre shows ‘a lot of gumption’ on Moving Day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwbmwrd3_250816.jpg
1:30
MacIntyre shows off short game at BMW Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bmwrd3v2_250816.jpg
10:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 3
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_mcintyrebirdie_250816.jpg
01:07
MacIntyre sinks a long putt for 4-stroke lead
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
golfrobertbmw.jpg
01:27
MacIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
01:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_bmwrd2_250815.jpg
08:50
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 2
rose_1920.jpg
01:18
Will Ryder Cup act as Round 2 for Rose, Spaun?
golfbmwthumbnail.jpg
01:19
McIlroy impresses Morikawa during BMW Championship
golfthumbnailshowbmw.jpg
02:50
Morikawa hopes to repeat 2021 Ryder Cup in 2025
nbc_golf_macintyreinterview_250815.jpg
03:59
Solid start for MacIntyre at BMW Championship
cdwsalesbmwchamprd1.jpg
01:17
MacIntyre’s putter on fire at the BMW Championship
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250814.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, 2025 BMW Championship, R1
nbc_golf_bmwrd1_250814.jpg
10:40
Highlights: 2025 BMW Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_macintyrelongputts_250814.jpg
01:01
MacIntyre dropping long range putts at the BMW
nbc_golf_hovlandint_250814.jpg
02:53
Hovland finding consistency at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_cdwbmw_250813.jpg
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250811.jpg
01:17
Top shots from 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship
nbc_golf_roseextended_250810.jpg
08:19
HLs: Rose wins thrilling FedEx St. Jude playoff
fedex_4_raw.jpg
19:45
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250810.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood ‘getting close’ to first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerextended_250809.jpg
08:03
HLs: Scheffler ascends FedEx St. Jude leaderboard
nbc_golf_sales_cdwrd4_250809.jpg
01:12
How Fleetwood staved off Rose in Round 3
nbc_golf_fedexrd3_250809.jpg
16:09
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 3
Fleetwood_raw.jpg
01:11
Fleetwood storms to lead in FedEx St. Jude Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_fedexstjuderd2hl_250808.jpg
08:12
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_finautiktokfamily_250808.jpg
02:13
Finau: Wife, children are ‘my crown jewels’
nbc_golf_pga_tonyfinauhappygilmore2_250808.jpg
03:06
Finau: ‘Extremely special’ filming Happy Gilmore 2
nbc_golf_pga_spaunhappyhour_250808.jpg
03:24
Spaun recounts U.S. Open winning putt as ‘destiny’
nbc_golf_stjudecdwround1_250807.jpg
01:15
Bhatia rips through first round in Memphis
nbc_golf_fedexstjuderd1hls_250807.jpg
13:49
Highlights: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_playoffbustrs_250819.jpg
06:18
The best NASCAR Playoff bubble-busting wins
nbc_roto_mixon_250820.jpg
01:18
Be ‘skeptical’ of Chubb if Mixon starts on PUP
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250820.jpg
01:14
Charbonnet earning ‘timeshare’ in Seahawks offense
nbc_roto_achane_250820.jpg
01:10
Achane’s calf issue makes Wright fantasy relevant
nbc_roto_degrom_250820.jpg
01:32
Rangers skipping deGrom’s next start is ‘ominous’
nbc_ffhh_lawrencev2_250820.jpg
06:23
Bet on Lawrence to have over 3,700.5 passing yards
nbc_roto_bubbachandler_250820.jpg
01:23
Pirates’ Chandler to begin MLB career in bullpen
nbc_roto_brycemiller_250820.jpg
01:19
Unpacking good and bad from Miller’s return
nbc_ffhh_calvin_ridley_250820v2.jpg
05:37
Look for Ridley to have huge season alongside Ward
nbc_ffhh_afc_predicitions_250820.jpg
01:19
Will Texans, Jaguars or Titans win AFC South?
nbc_ffhh_kenneth_walker_250820.jpg
03:04
Bet on McCarthy, Walker, Hall season-long unders
nbc_ffhh_j_mcmillan_250820.jpg
04:55
Draft Egbuka in fantasy after McMillan’s injury
nbc_ffhh_anthonyrichardson_250820.jpg
03:26
Richardson’s benching ‘awful’ for dynasty value
nbc_roto_wingssparks_v2_250820.jpg
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
nbc_roto_usopenmens_v2_250820.jpg
02:22
Is Alcaraz or Sinner the better U.S. Open bet?
nbc_ffhh_mccaffrey_250820.1.jpg
05:41
Target RBs McCaffrey, Irving season-long prop bets
nbc_roto_iowastatekansas_v2_250820.jpg
01:55
Iowa State-Kansas State ‘sets the tempo’ in Big 12
nbc_dps_dponanthonyrichardson_250820.jpg
13:22
Patrick: Richardson’s talent ‘only goes so far’
bmw.jpg
10:19
‘No margin for error’ as GTD takes over VIR
thumbnailtylerwarrenffhh.jpg
08:23
Take Warren, Prescott, Williams to have big years
nbc_csu_top5moments_250820.jpg
09:55
Fareed’s Top 5 moments on Chris Simms Unbuttoned
caleb_williams_copy.jpg
02:37
Which team is most likely to end playoff drought?
nbc_ffhh_ricky_pearsall_250820.jpg
08:31
Pearsall primed for big season with Aiyuk injured
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
nbc_csu_mattstafford_250820.jpg
04:21
Stafford turning the corner from back injury
nbc_csu_joeflacco_250820.jpg
05:26
Browns ‘retooling on the run’ with Flacco starting
nbc_golf_apalacheehighschool_250820.jpg
06:39
From coach to hero, how Phenix saved Apalachee
nbc_golf_brianrolapp_250820.jpg
10:51
Rolapp wants PGA Tour to be aggressive meritocracy
nbc_golf_tlewscottie_250820.jpg
06:55
Scheffler: Winning POY would be ‘very special’
nbc_golf_ewenmurray_250820.jpg
06:36
Fleetwood ‘due to win’ on the PGA Tour