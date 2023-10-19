Watch Now
Highlights: ZOZO Championship, Round 1
Look back on all the best action from the first round of the ZOZO Championship from Chiba, Japan, where Collin Morikawa holds the 18-hole lead.
Look back on all the best action from the first round of the ZOZO Championship from Chiba, Japan, where Collin Morikawa holds the 18-hole lead.
PGA Tour, LIV partnership ‘as unclear as ever’
Rex and Lav join 'Golf Today' to discuss the current status of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s relationship.
What will Woods, McIlroy’s TGL league look like?
The Golf Today crew shares their thoughts on Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TGL Golf, and what the league must figure out before begins in January 2024.
U.S. golfers look to return to form post-Ryder Cup
Hear from Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa ahead of the Zozo Championship, who are playing in their first event since the Ryder Cup.
Rex and Lav: Take Tom Kim or Ludvig Åberg?
Rex and Lav debate whether Tom Kim or Ludvig Åberg has the brighter future.
Kim: Shriners Children’s Open win ‘for the team’
Tom Kim addresses the media after his win at the Shriners Children's Open, giving credit to his team and sharing the significance of being a repeat winner of the event given his young age.
Kim showed ‘such maturity’ in Shriners Open win
Golf Central analyzes Tom Kim's impressive win at the Shriners Children's Open, citing the maturity with his game and the state of the PGA Tour with young players like him.
Highlights: Kim, Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
Watch Tom Kim's best shots from the final round of the Shriners Children's Open.
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
Watch highlights from the final round of the Shriners Children's Open, where Tom Kim scored back-to-back victories in the event after a 5-under par round.
Kim goes back-to-back at Shriners Children’s Open
Tom Kim successfully defended his title at the 2023 Shriners Children's Open, and he shares the "grind" it has been in his first full PGA Tour season while doing his best to "live up to expectations."
Cole: Putter change aided week-low 62 at Shriners
Eric Cole speaks about his final round 62 at the Shriners Children's Open, which set a new personal PGA Tour low round and tied the tournament's low round.