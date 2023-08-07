 Skip navigation
Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Guardians
MLB suspends Chicago’s Tim Anderson 6 games, Cleveland’s José Ramírez 3 for fighting
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400
What NASCAR Cup drivers said after Michigan
Corbin Burnes
Mixing It Up: Montgomery changing his mix, Burnes adding more movement

nbc_golf_penske_230807_1920x1080_2252994115581.jpg
Weekend Movers: Glover wins Wyndham Championship
nbc_ffhh_guestbartenderv2_230807.jpg
Which players would Berry hold in a keeper league?
nbc_nas_hamlin_230807.jpg
Hamlin rallies from pit-road mishap

How Braid went from champion to course architect

August 7, 2023 02:44 PM
The story of five-time Open Championship winner James Braid, who became a renowned club maker and golf course architect in Europe.
nbc_golf_penske_230807_1920x1080_2252994115581.jpg
1:38
Weekend Movers: Glover wins Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_tylerdennisintv_230807.jpg
16:55
Dennis expecting a ‘compelling’ 2024 season
nbc_golf_gt_2024schedule_230807.jpg
2:44
PGA Tour announces 2024 events and adjustments
nbc_golf_gt_sophiapopov_230807.jpg
8:49
Popov: ‘New life perspective’ in becoming a mother
nbc_golf_gt_lucasglover_230807.jpg
4:20
Glover: Mindset switch authored Wyndham win
nbc_golf_gt_justinthomas_230807.jpg
5:32
Is Thomas resurging despite missing playoffs?
nbc_golf_gt_modellocalrule_230807.jpg
9:09
PGA of America pushes back on proposed MLR
nbc_golf_pga_gloverhighlights_230806.jpg
8:33
HLs: Glover’s best shots at Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_wyndhamfinalrdhl_230806.jpg
15:43
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_gloverwinningshots_230806.jpg
2:00
Glover’s winning shots at the Wyndham Championship
nbc_golf_pga_gloverhitscart_230806.jpg
0:58
Glover’s tee shot ricochets off golf cart on 18th
wyndhamrd3.jpg
15:24
Highlights: Wyndham Championship, Round 3
