Inside Matsuyama's strong Round 1 at TPC Southwind
Take a look at Hideki Matsuyama's impressive Round 1 showing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where nine-time PGA Tour winner is tied for second place through the first day of play.
Highlights: Schauffele bogey free to open St. Jude
Don't miss highlights from Xander Schauffele's bogey-free opening round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and hear what he's been working on to improve his form after the Paris Olympics.
HLs: Scheffler’s solid start at FedEx St. Jude
Watch highlights from Scottie Scheffler's first round at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and hear him talk about getting his tournament off to a good start.
Inside Matsuyama’s strong Round 1 at TPC Southwind
HLs: 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from the first round of the 2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship from TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.
Ace highlights Kirk’s stellar Round 1
Chris Kirk talks about his Round 1 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, in which he hit an ace and put himself in contention, as well as his simple approach to the FedExCup Playoffs.
Homa: Winning FedExCup would be an ‘honor’
Max Homa joins Golf Today to discuss his positioning in the FedExCup Playoffs, the expectations he has for himself and the upcoming FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind.
McIlroy looking to ‘get over the line’ at FedExCup
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media ahead of the FedExCup playoffs at TPC Southwind in Shelby County, Tennessee.
Scheffler eyes East Lake with lessons from past
Scottie Scheffler sits down with Todd Lewis to reflect on his Olympics experience, how he is approaching his run to try and win the Tour Championship and the responsibility he feels to grow the tour.
Glover’s blueprint for FedEx St. Jude Champ. win
Take a look at the numbers that went into Lucas Glover's victory at the FedEx St, Jude Championship.
2024 FedEx St. Jude Championship best bets
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter break down the best bets and DFS plays for the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, highlighting Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele.
Lowry details preparations for FedExCup
Todd Lewis walks and talks with Shane Lowry ahead of his push for the FedExCup this week at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.