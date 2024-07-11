 Skip navigation
Amundi Evian Championship - Round One
Tavatanakit, Lindblad and Dryburgh share lead at Amundi Evian Championship
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Putter change lifts Justin Thomas to first-round lead at Scottish Open
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/yaiubrcgdrpmro12b7f2
Cooper Flagg headlines look at five one-and-done NBA locks
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

nbc_pst_spainengland_240711.jpg
Euro final will be a ‘legacy-defining’ match
nbc_pst_usmntheadcoach_240711.jpg
Who should be the USMNT’s next head coach?
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage12hl_240711.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 12

Amundi Evian Championship - Round One
Tavatanakit, Lindblad and Dryburgh share lead at Amundi Evian Championship
Genesis Scottish Open - Day One
Putter change lifts Justin Thomas to first-round lead at Scottish Open
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/yaiubrcgdrpmro12b7f2
Cooper Flagg headlines look at five one-and-done NBA locks
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,

nbc_pst_spainengland_240711.jpg
Euro final will be a ‘legacy-defining’ match
nbc_pst_usmntheadcoach_240711.jpg
Who should be the USMNT’s next head coach?
nbc_cyc_tdf_stage12hl_240711.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 12

Thomas 'felt great' in Round 1 of Scottish Open

July 11, 2024 01:51 PM
Justin Thomas sits down with Rex Hoggard to discuss Round 1 of the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot 62 and finished the day atop the leaderboard.
nbc_golf_JTinterview_240711.jpg
2:36
Thomas ‘felt great’ in Round 1 of Scottish Open
nbc_golf_gt_rorycaddie_240710.jpg
5:58
McIlroy: Criticism about Diamond is ‘unfair’
nbc_golf_gt_roryusopen_240710.jpg
4:39
How McIlroy is bouncing back from U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_shoot59rydercup_240708.jpg
7:49
Are ‘birdie-fests’ ruining the PGA Tour?
nbc_golf_gt_rtgenesisscottishpreview_240708.jpg
7:13
Rory’s Scottish Open outlook after U.S. Open loss
nbc_golf_sales_penske_johndeere_240708.jpg
1:09
Inside the numbers of the John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_golfpodclantonthor_240707.jpg
7:11
Do young players have enough opportunity on Tour?
nbc_golf_clantonandthorsound_240707.jpg
3:54
Clanton, Thorbjornsen impressing on PGA Tour
nbc_golf_ctpaninterview_240707.jpg
1:24
Pan discusses qualifying for The Open
nbc_golf_davisthompsoninterview_240707.jpg
1:02
Thompson reflects on first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_johndeerefinalround_240707.jpg
12:02
Highlights: John Deere Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_gc_penskemovingday_240706.jpg
1:41
Thompson makes big move at John Deere Classic
