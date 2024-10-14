Watch Now
McCarty reflects on 'surreal' win in third start
Matt McCarty reflects on his win in the Black Desert Championship -- his first PGA Tour victory in just his third start -- and the impact that the win will have on his career and life moving forward.
McCarty’s father: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for young pro
Golf Central reacts to the heartfelt statement Matt McCarty's father, Scott, made following the young pro's first PGA Tour win and analyzes why it seems that "everything is natural" about McCarty's game.
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and standout moments from the final round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship, taking place in Ivins, Utah.
McCarty’s KFT success helping him at Black Desert
Watch Matt McCarty and others navigate the Black Desert Championship third round and listen to the Golf Central desk discuss how his time at the Korn Ferry Tour prepared him for this tournament.
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
Relive the best shots and standout moments from the third round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship, taking place in Ivins, Utah.
Bryan sinks 14-foot putt to make Black Desert cut
Wesley Bryan tosses his hat in the air after sinking a 14-foot putt that punched his ticket to the weekend at the first-ever Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah.
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship, taking place in Ivins, Utah.
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship at Ivins, Utah.
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
Golf Today's Amy Rogers spoke with Ken Yates, superintendent at the Black Desert Resort, to discuss how the venue is preparing to host the Black Desert Championship on the PGA Tour.
Blake’s 500th start ‘something you can’t dream up’
Jay Don Blake joins Golf Today ahead of his 500th start on the PGA Tour, coming at the Black Desert Championship, and shares the emotions of this milestone and his expectations for the event at 65 years old.
Top moments from 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship
Take a look at some of the best moments from the 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship, featuring highlights from tournament winner Kevin Yu.